Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(INDEPENDENCE, Mo.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, pays a visit to the Kansas City Mavericks for its first road game of 2025. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. MST on Friday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush took down the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 3-2, at The Monument Ice Arena on Sunday. Chaz Smedsrud potted a one-timer on the power play with under four minutes remaining in regulation, a goal which turned out to be the game winner. The Luverne, Minn. native collected a two-point night. Christian Propp turned in possibly his best performance of the year. The rookie from Milton, Ont. stopped 30 of Tahoe's 32 shots on goal for his second victory of the season.

HALFWAY THERE

Friday's game marks the halfway point of the regular season as the Rush plays game 36 out of 72.

BENNY'S BACK

After flying in from Europe earlier in the week, Blake Bennett is set to make his season debut as he returns to the Rush. 'Benny' set Rapid City's ECHL single-season goals record with 35 last year- as a rookie, no less- while playing in all 72 games. A massive addition for the Rush's offense, the Grand Island, N.Y. native spent the first half of this season playing in Norway and Germany.

STICK TAPS TO RUSH NATION

With long lines and the phones lighting up throughout the night, Rush fans showed up to Boss' Pizza and Chicken in droves on Wednesday for the business' day-long fundraiser for Scott Burt and his family. Brady Pouteau, Christian Propp, and Jackson Leppard were in attendance and helped make deliveries as well. Owners Andrew and Marty Heinle, Rush season-ticket holders, organized the event and are donating 100% of profits to Burtie.

RORY. KERINS.

Rory Kerins became the eighth Rush alumnus to play in the NHL when he suited up for the Calgary Flames against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. What a debut it was- Kerins picked up two assists in his very first period in 'the show.'

A FORMIDABLE CHALLENGE

Kansas City's lineup presents two of the hottest scorers in the ECHL. In addition to leading the league in goals, Cade Borchardt has 24 points in his last 13 games. Casey Carreau has put up 20 points over 16 games. The Rush counter with Ryan Wagner and Brett Davis, who are both point-per-game players over the last month and enjoying their best offensive stretches of their careers.

AN ODE TO KONNIE?

Upon being named third star of the game last Sunday, goaltender Christian Propp dove on his stomach and swam along the ice in celebration, much to the delight of the crowd. Propp's creativity reminded Rush fans of Konrad Reeder's iconic "head-slide" celebration.

