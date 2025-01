ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 17, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Nathan Noel, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Yaniv Perets, G assigned from Chicago Wolves by Hurricanes

add Case McCarthy, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Siedem, D placed on reserve

delete Jason Proot, G released as emergency backup goalie

Cincinnati:

add Steven MacLean, D activated from reserve

delete Rhett Parsons, D placed on reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Landon Cato, D moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Jack Dugan, F activated from reserve

add Alex Aleardi, F activated from reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

delete Kabore Dunn, D placed on reserve

delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Joe Widmar, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Jimmy Lodge, F signed contract

add Max Coyle, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Joseph Leahy, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Mason Emoff, F activated from reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

delete Kaleb Lawrence, F placed on reserve

delete Quinn Olson, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Kolby Hay, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Arvid Caderoth, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Connor MacEachern, F activated from reserve

add Jason Horvath, D acquired from Reading 1/14

delete Jason Horvath, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Matt Ustaski, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Alex Wideman, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

delete Matthew Sop, F recalled by Iowa Wild 1/16

Jacksonville:

add Brayden Hislop, D activated from reserve

delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

add Blake Christensen, F activated from reserve

add Ben Berard, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

delete Theo Calvas, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Naumovski, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Coachella Valley

delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Maine:

add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

add Michael Underwood, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Cade List, D placed on reserve

delete Jimmy Lambert, F recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

add Spencer Kersten, F returned from loan by Belleville

delete Mark Cheremeta, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Blake Bennett, F activated from reserve

delete Brett Davis, F loaned to CalgaryWranglers

Reading:

add Michael Kim, D signed contract

add Gage Alexander, G assigned from GrandRapids by Detroit

delete Matt Tendler, G released as emergency backup goalie

Savannah:

add Rylan Van Unen, F activated from reserve

South Carolina:

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

add Mitchell Gibson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jett Jones, F activated from reserve

add Brennan Kapcheck, D activated from reserve

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Darian Pilon, F activated from reserve

Tulsa:

add Jack Clement, D activated from reserve

add Reid Petryk, F activated from reserve

delete Sean Olson, F placed on reserve

delete Daneel Lategan, F placed on reserve

Utah:

add Hunter Warner, D signed contract

add Bryan Yoon, D assigned by Colorado Eagles

add Cooper Jones, F activated from reserve

delete Craig Armstrong, F placed on reserve

delete Kade Jensen, D placed on reserve

delete Cameron Buhl, F placed on 3-day injured

delete Dilan Savenkov, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Brayden Nicholetts, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Matt Kopperud, F assigned by Bridgeport

add Matias Rajaniemi, D assigned by Bridgeport

