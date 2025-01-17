Royals Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Grand Rapids by Detroit, Sign D Michael Kim to SPC

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Gage Alexander has been reassigned to Reading by the Detroit Red Wings from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Additionally, defenseman Michael Kim has been signed to Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Alexander, 22, opened the 2024-25 campaign, his second full professional season, with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the American Hockey League (AHL) and Toledo Walleye (ECHL). On a National Hockey League contract with the Detroit Red Wings, the Okotoks, Alberta, Canada native has appeared in 41 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL where he's registered an 11-19-4 record, 3.66 goals-against-average (GAA), and .886 save-percentage (SV%).

The 6'6", 205-pound, left-catching netminder signed a three-year entry-level NHL contract with the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 30, 2022 and played each of the last two seasons for Anaheim's farm clubs in the San Diego Gulls (AHL) and Tulsa Oilers (ECHL). During stints with Tulsa in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, Alexander amassed a 6-12-1 record, 3.72 GAA and .884 SV%. With San Diego in 2022-23, he posted a 5-7-3 record, 3.59 GAA and .887 SV%.

A fifth-round selection, 148th overall, of the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Alexander's playing rights were acquired by Detroit from Anaheim on July 3rd, 2024.

Prior to turning professional, Alexander began the 2022-23 season with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos, showing an 8-5-1 record, 3.47 GAA and .898 SV% in 15 games. Alexander played the entire 2021-22 campaign with the WHL's Winnipeg Ice, logging an 18-7-4 record, 2.40 GAA, .911 SV% and two shutouts in 29 appearances. Across 60 WHL career games, Alexander posted a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, a 0.902 save percentage and three shutouts.

Additionally, Alexander spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Rockyview Raiders of the Alberta Minor Midget Hockey League and was named the circuit's top goaltender after finishing with a 14-3-1 record with a 1.45 goals-against average and a 0.945 save percentage in 18 contests.

Kim, 29, signs his second SPC with Reading during the 2024-25 campaign, his seventh professional season, after beginning the season in the ECHL with Orlando where he recorded four penalty minutes and a -2 rating in one game played on December 1st against the South Carolina Stingrays. The Toronto, Ontario native played in one game for Reading (12/14/24 vs Wheeling) where he recorded a -2 rating and one shot on goal. Kim has accumulated 139 points (21g-118a), 117 penalty minutes and a -15 rating across 296 professional career games between the ECHL (245) and AHL (51).

In the ECHL, the 5'11", 201-pound, left-shot defenseman has garnered 127 points (21g-106a), 101 penalty minutes and a +1 rating between stops in Wheeling (2019-20), Jacksonville (2020-21), Maine (2021-22), South Carolina (2022-23, 2023-24), Orlando and Reading (2024-25). Across 51 AHL career games, Kim registered 12 points (12a), 16 penalty minutes and a -16 rating between stints with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2018-19, 2019-20), Springfield (2021-22) and Hershey (2022-23).

Prior to beginning his professional career with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2018-19, Kim played four seasons for at Boston College in the NCAA (2015-19). Kim was Team Captain at Boston College during the Eagles' 2017-18 campaign when he finished third on the team in assists (15) and fifth in points (20).

