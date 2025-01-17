Brown Scores Twice, Royals Earn Three-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Icemen, 5-4
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (13-19-4-1), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (22-12-2-1) in a shootout, 5-4, at Santander Arena on Friday, January 17th. Goaltender Ty Taylor (0-0-0-1) suffered the loss in goal with 38 saves on 42 shots faced in regulation and overtime before making two saves on three shots faced in the shootout. Jacksonville's goaltender Matt Vernon (14-4-2-1) earned the win in goal with 30 saves on 34 shots faced during regulation and overtime before stopping all three shots faced in the shootout.
Matt Brown (8) scored his first of two goals in the game at 5:13 to give Reading the early lead, 1-0. Jacksonville evened the score before the intermission on Olivier Naduea's (9) first of two goals in the game at 14:02.
The Royals propelled out to a three-goal lead on goals from Brown (9) at 2:42, Tyson Kirkby (1) at 4:19 and Ryan Leibold (7) at 9:45 to open the second period. The Icemen scored a pair of goals at 13:01 from Nadeau (10) and at 17:19 from Liam Coughlin (4) to draw the score within one goal entering the third period.
In the final frame of regulation, Robert Calisti blasted a shot past Taylor to even the score, 4-4, and force overtime. Reading had all six shots and a power play in the extra frame, which they failed to convert on and send the game to a shootout.
Logan Cockerill beat Taylor to open the shootout and stood to be the game-winning goal as Cam Cook, Matt Miller and Brown were all denied by Vernon in the skills competition. With the loss, Royals fall to 1-1 in shootouts and 1-5 in post-regulation games overall this season.
The Royals continue a three-game home series against Jacksonville on Saturday, January 18th at 7 PM and concludes on Monday, January 20th at 12 PM at Santander Arena.
