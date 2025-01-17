Heartlanders Win Sixth Straight Game, Slay Knight Monsters, 7-3
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders scored a season-high seven goals and Jonny Sorensen recorded his first career hat trick in a 7-3 victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters Friday at Xtream Arena. Iowa's seven goals beats the previous season best of six goals. Friday was Iowa's sixth straight victory.
Sorensen first found the back of the net halfway through the opening frame to tie the score at one. Will Calverley passed from behind the net to Sorensen who lifted it up and over the shoulder of the goaltender.
With Iowa short-handed, Sorensen got his second of the game with two minutes remaining in the first period. On his next shot, at 1:48 of the second, Sorensen completed the hat trick. This was Sorensen's second multi-goal game of the season. Iowa scored on three straight shots to go from a tie to a 4-1 lead.
William Rousseau made 34 saves to secure the victory.
Before Sorenson got the hat trick, at 16:24 of the first period, Zach Dubinsky redirected the puck in front of the net to give Iowa the lead, one they would not surrender.
Brandon Yeamans scored his third of the season at 7:33 of the second after Sorenson's trick. Ryan Miotto made it 6-1 with a snipe over the shoulder of Jesper Vikman three minutes later.
Vikman was pulled after allowing six goals on 16 shots faced. Jordan Papirny came in in relief, stopping all three shots faced.
Sloan Stanick gave Tahoe an early lead when he sniped the puck from the goal line off a pass from Bear Hughes at 1:42 of the first.
Iowa's Drew McLean scored an unassisted empty-net goal to conclude the score at 7-3.
