Oilers Fall in Heart-Pounding Shootout to Idaho

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Steelheads at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Connor MacEcharen patiently roofed the puck over Talyn Boyko from the lip of the crease 8:16 into the action, putting the Steelheads up 1-0.

Ruslan Gazizov floated a power-play goal over Ben Kraws at the 4:54 mark of the middle frame, tying the game 1-1. The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 20-9 in the period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame of regulation, with Kraws halting 16 chances and Boyko making seven stops.

Boyko shined in overtime, stopping a shot-per-minute in the extra period.

A four-round shootout saw Idaho exit victorious, with Andrew Bellant closing the game. Easton Brodzinski scored for the Oilers, while Patrick Moynihan extended the shootout for Idaho in round three.

The two teams battle again tomorrow, Saturday Jan. 18 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

