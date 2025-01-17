Oilers Fall in Heart-Pounding Shootout to Idaho
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 2-1 in a shootout to the Steelheads at the BOK Center on Friday night.
Connor MacEcharen patiently roofed the puck over Talyn Boyko from the lip of the crease 8:16 into the action, putting the Steelheads up 1-0.
Ruslan Gazizov floated a power-play goal over Ben Kraws at the 4:54 mark of the middle frame, tying the game 1-1. The Oilers outshot the Steelheads 20-9 in the period.
Neither team found the back of the net in the final frame of regulation, with Kraws halting 16 chances and Boyko making seven stops.
Boyko shined in overtime, stopping a shot-per-minute in the extra period.
A four-round shootout saw Idaho exit victorious, with Andrew Bellant closing the game. Easton Brodzinski scored for the Oilers, while Patrick Moynihan extended the shootout for Idaho in round three.
The two teams battle again tomorrow, Saturday Jan. 18 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Sixth Straight Game, Slay Knight Monsters, 7-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Extend Win Streak to Three - Bloomington Bison
- Vaive Nets Goal #150, Cyclones Win Big Over Mariners - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 in First Ever Game in Bloomington, Illinois - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Welcome Gritty, Icemen to Reading for Flyers Affiliation Night - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Give up Season-High Seven Goals in Game One Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Brown Scores Twice, Royals Earn Three-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Icemen, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Score Five In Pivotal Win Against Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Fall in Heart-Pounding Shootout to Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Ben Kraws Makes 48 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Win at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Bennett Scores Twice, Rush Drops Opener at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Shock Thunder with Third Period Comeback - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Weekend Opener - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kruse, Smereck Score in Friday Loss at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 5-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Spook Ghost Pirates in 5-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall in Cincinnati - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Shut Out Kalamazoo as Wideman Breaks Record - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ryan Chyzowski Recalled by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Jake McLaughlin Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Brett Davis Signs PTO with Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- January 17, 2025 - Grizzlies Gameday: Hillebrand, Yoon Reassigned to Utah; Hunter Warner Signs with Club - Utah Grizzlies
- Jimmy Lodge Joins Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett MacArthur Assigned to Icemen; Houser Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally - Jacksonville Icemen
- MeiGray to Auction Items from 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game - ECHL
- Women in Sports Panel Highlights Mariners Game February 8 - Maine Mariners
- Royals Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Grand Rapids by Detroit, Sign D Michael Kim to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Chad Hillebrand Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Spencer Kersten Returns to Solar Bears from Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oilers Fall in Heart-Pounding Shootout to Idaho
- Oilers Erase Two-Goal Deficit with Four Unanswered Strikes to Defeat Americans
- Oilers Battle Back to Top Americans in Overtime
- Komets Fight Back For Second-Straight Game Against Blue Whales
- Komets Down Blue Whales in Overtime with Three Unanswered Goals