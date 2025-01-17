Kruse, Smereck Score in Friday Loss at Fort Wayne
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets in the Friday night matchup with a final score of 4-2.
How it Happened:
Brandon Kruse got the Walleye on the board first at 11:05 when he went on a 1-on-3 after a pass from Brandon Hawkins, faking out goaltender Brett Brochu and lit the lamp.
Fort Wayne responded at 18:30 to tie the game at 1-goal apiece heading into the second period.
Early in the second, Jalen Smereck took the lead for the Fish with a tip-in goal off a pass from Brandon Hawkins. Tyler Spezia had the secondary assist.
Fort Wayne responded again at 9:44 to tie the game at 2 goals each after the 2nd period.
The 3rd period was all Fort Wayne where they tallied two goals and secured the win.
Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:
1. FTW - A. Swetlikoff (2G)
2. FTW - J. Gorniak (1G)
3. FTW - B. Morrison (2A)
What's Next:
The Walleye travel to Kalamazoo to take on the K-Wings tomorrow night at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
