Kruse, Smereck Score in Friday Loss at Fort Wayne

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Fort Wayne Komets in the Friday night matchup with a final score of 4-2.

How it Happened:

Brandon Kruse got the Walleye on the board first at 11:05 when he went on a 1-on-3 after a pass from Brandon Hawkins, faking out goaltender Brett Brochu and lit the lamp.

Fort Wayne responded at 18:30 to tie the game at 1-goal apiece heading into the second period.

Early in the second, Jalen Smereck took the lead for the Fish with a tip-in goal off a pass from Brandon Hawkins. Tyler Spezia had the secondary assist.

Fort Wayne responded again at 9:44 to tie the game at 2 goals each after the 2nd period.

The 3rd period was all Fort Wayne where they tallied two goals and secured the win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. FTW - A. Swetlikoff (2G)

2. FTW - J. Gorniak (1G)

3. FTW - B. Morrison (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye travel to Kalamazoo to take on the K-Wings tomorrow night at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.