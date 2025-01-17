Mariners Fall in Cincinnati

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







CINCINNATI, OH - The Maine Mariners fell to the Cincinnati Cyclones by a final score of 6-1 on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center. Chase Zieky's power play goal in the 2nd period was the lone offense the Mariners could muster.

After a scoreless opening frame, the 2nd period saw a total of three goals. Cincinnati's Justin Vaive broke the scoreless tie at 8:24 when he got loose in front and made a quick backhand move on Nolan Maier off a feed from Remy Parker. Maine used the power play to get even at 11:43, with Chase Zieky just squeezing one through Pavel Cajan with a shot from the left-wing circle. The Cyclones regained the lead at 13:57 when Chas Sharpe's shot from the left point skipped over Maier's glove. Cincinnati led 2-1 after two.

The Cyclones added four goals in the 3rd to pull away. Jacob Frasca's goal at 9:19 extended the lead to 3-1 after Christian Berger broke his stick, creating a 2-on-1. From there, the Cyclones scored three times in a span of 1:52 to pull away. Sharpe connected on a 5-on-3 at 11:31 to make it a 4-1 game. Tristan Ashbrook then scored back-to-back goals at 12:07 and 13:32.

Maine was outshot 27-10 in the game as Nolan Maier made 21 stops.

The Mariners (14-17-3-0) wrap up their road trip Saturday night in Fort Wayne, IN with a 7:35 PM faceoff against the Fort Wayne Komets - the first ever meeting between the two teams. The Mariners return to home ice for a Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" from January 24-26 against Worcester and Trois-Rivieres, beginning with Pride Night presented by the Holiday Inn by the Bay on January 24th at 7:15 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.