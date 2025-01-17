MeiGray to Auction Items from 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL in association with MeiGray - the ECHL's Official Game-Worn Jersey Authentication Partner since 2000 - announced that fans will have the opportunity to purchase jerseys, gloves and helmets from the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic presented by Discover! Kalamazoo and Firekeepers. The game featuring the Kalamazoo Wings hosting the Toledo Walleye takes place at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. ET.

The jerseys worn by both teams will be available for bid in a three-week auction on MeiGrayAuctions.com starting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 and ending on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

In addition, gloves and helmets from both teams will be available for bid at a later date.

"MeiGray is proud to continue its relationship with one of the premier development leagues in North America in conjunction with the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Classic," said Dave Meisel, MeiGray's Vice President of Business Development. "After so many years of partnership with the ECHL, it is gratifying to continue to work with the league and two of its flagship franchises. As always, fans will know that they are purchasing authentic game-worn ECHL jerseys that are exactly as advertised."

The 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Week presented by Discover! Kalamazoo and Firekeepers will include the induction of the 17th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 17, and the Hockey Heritage Game at Wings Event Center on Saturday, Jan. 18 between the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings.

Fan Fest, presented by Discover! Kalamazoo and Firekeepers will feature interactive games, player autographs and balloon animals, will take place at Wings Event Center beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Jan. 18. An open skate will also take place from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A ticket for the Toledo vs. Kalamazoo Hockey Heritage Game on Jan. 18 is required to gain entry to Fan Fest.

