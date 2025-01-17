Spencer Kersten Returns to Solar Bears from Belleville

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Friday (Jan. 17) that forward Spencer Kersten has returned to the Hockey Club after being released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) by the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Kersten, 24, sits second on the Solar Bears and fifth in rookie scoring in the ECHL with 31 points (14g-17a) in 38 games this season.

His six playoff goals during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs were second-most in a single-playoff season in Solar Bears history, trailing only Hunter Fejes, who scored seven goals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Waterloo, Ontario native appeared in 36 games during the 2023-24 season at Bowling Green State University, scoring 16 points (9g-7a). The 5-foot-10, 187-pound forward played at Princeton University from 2019-2023, scoring 38 points (15g-23a) in 93 games, while captaining the 2022-23 team.

During his time at Princeton, Kersten was a three-time Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) All-Academic player.

Prior to his collegiate career, Kersten played junior hockey for three seasons, two of which for the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League. During the 2018-19 season, Kersten led the Blades in scoring with 60 points (20g-40a) helping Oakville capture the regular season title and added 24 points (12g-12a) in the playoffs leading the Blades to the Dudley-Hewitt Cup awarded to the top Junior A team in Central Canada.

