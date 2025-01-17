Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce the remaining schedule of games to be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. The four remaining game broadcasts are as follows:
Saturday, January 25 vs. Orlando
Friday, January 31 vs. Savannah
Saturday, March 1 vs. Greenville
Saturday, April 12 vs. Savannah
On December 6th, the Icemen had their first ever game broadcast on local television, which aired on MyTV JAX 30. This season, the Icemen entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games during the 2024-25 season.
The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:
Antenna - 30.2
Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31
DirecTV: Channel 53
Dish TV: Channel 32
For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
