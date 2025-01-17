Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce the remaining schedule of games to be televised locally by Action Sports JAX on MyTV JAX 30. The four remaining game broadcasts are as follows:

Saturday, January 25 vs. Orlando

Friday, January 31 vs. Savannah

Saturday, March 1 vs. Greenville

Saturday, April 12 vs. Savannah

On December 6th, the Icemen had their first ever game broadcast on local television, which aired on MyTV JAX 30. This season, the Icemen entered into a partnership with the Cox Media Group and the Action Sports JAX team to broadcast select Icemen games during the 2024-25 season.

The following is a listing of channels to find MyTV JAX for Friday's game:

Antenna - 30.2

Xfinity: Channel 29, 220 & 1184

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 31

DirecTV: Channel 53

Dish TV: Channel 32

For Icemen single game tickets, or ticket package information, Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.