Railers Shock Thunder with Third Period Comeback
January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER - It took about 13 minutes of playing time for something Railers owner Cliff Rucker said to change from wishful thinking into ESP Friday night.
"We got this one," Rucker said, matter of factly, at the end of the second period after his team left the ice trailing the Adirondack Thunder, 3-2.
The score stayed that way for much of the third period, then Mason Klee tied it at 12:32 on the power play and Matt DeMelis got the winner 29 seconds later.
It was a marvelous way to begin the second half of the season and was probably as close as the Railers will get to a perfect mathematical night. They gained in the standings on every team except Norfolk. That included adding to their lead in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.
Maine and Adirondack both lost. Reading earned a shootout point. Worcester is four points up on both Maine and Reading.
Riley Ginnell and Matt Kopperud had the other Railers goals. Worcester actually trailed by 3-1 about halfway through the game, then Kopperud scored a big momentum goal with 45 seconds left in the second period.
The Railers have put together a six-game points streak. They are 4-0-0-2 for 10 points during the streak, their longest of the season.
During the streak Worcester has been getting production from players who have been fairly infrequent visitors to the score sheet. It was Ginnell's third goal, Klee's fifth and DeMelis' second.
Lincoln Hatten's assist was his seventh of the season. Matias Rajaniemi got his third.
"There's a game within the game," coach Nick Tuzzolino said, "and when certain lines and guys are going you've got to be able to give them ice time. That was no different with DeMelis' line finishing it off."
Hugo Ollas made 29 saves and got the victory. He is 2-0-0-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and .929 saves percentage since arriving in town. Combined, he and Michael Bullion have allowed only 11 goals in the last five games.
Worcester finished with a 41-32 edge in shots on goal. Until that third-period surge, though, it looked like the Railers would not be rewarded for their efforts.
"We could have very well been ahead after the first period and instead we were down by one," Tuzzolino said. "It comes down to our leadership and bench demeanor.
"But we're really playing well right now and my comment was - let's not sell the farm on offense. Let's not put on so much pressure that we give up a 2 on 1 or something like that."
The Railers had scored the game's first goal in each of their first five straight games with a point. That did not happen this time, though.
Ryan Conroy gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead at 1:28 of the first period. He put a high backhander past Ollas from in close after a scramble. Ginnell tied it on a wraparound at 8:00 of the second period but the tie did not endure. Kevin O'Neil scored on a high wrist shot from 35 feet at 10:17, then Adirondack took a 3-1 lead a little more than a minute later.
With Klee in the penalty box for high sticking, O'Neil scored from the right circle. It was a disappointing moment for the Railers who had just failed at two chances of clearing the puck with nothing but open ice in front of them.
Kopperud capitalized on a long flip to make it 3-2 at 19:15. He notched his eighth of the season from in close. Klee converted Hatten's pass to make it 3-3, Worcester on a power play.
DeMelis snapped a high backhander under the crossbar to provide what became the winning margin and make Rucker look like a pyschic.
MAKING TRACKS - The Wheeling Nailers are here for the next two games. It will be their only regular season visit to the DCU Center. Former Railers assistant Derek Army is in his fifth season as their head coach. ... Thunder goaltender Jeremy Brodeur faced the Railers for the 13th time. He is 5-5-1 versus Worcester. Brodeur is tied with Nolan Maier for the second-most career appearances against the Railers. Charles Williams faced them 18 times, 17 of those games with Manchester. ... Scott Allan was one of the referees. It was his first game ever involving Worcester. Allan played in the ECHL for the two previous seasons and at 6-foot-8, 265 pounds, is likely the biggest ref ever to work a game at the DCU Center. ... The Railers have not been shut out this season, but were shut out in the last game last year. Their active streak of 37 games without being blanked is the longest in team history. ... Veteran Matt Boudens, out with an injury, served as Tuzzolino's assistant coach. ... Worcester is 32-20-3 playing the first game of a 3-in-3 set.
#RailersHC
Images from this story
|
Worcester Railers' Matt DeMelis
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 17, 2025
- Heartlanders Win Sixth Straight Game, Slay Knight Monsters, 7-3 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Extend Win Streak to Three - Bloomington Bison
- Vaive Nets Goal #150, Cyclones Win Big Over Mariners - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Grizzlies Fall 3-1 in First Ever Game in Bloomington, Illinois - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Welcome Gritty, Icemen to Reading for Flyers Affiliation Night - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Give up Season-High Seven Goals in Game One Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Brown Scores Twice, Royals Earn Three-Game Point Streak in Shootout Loss to Icemen, 5-4 - Reading Royals
- Admirals Score Five In Pivotal Win Against Lions - Norfolk Admirals
- Oilers Fall in Heart-Pounding Shootout to Idaho - Tulsa Oilers
- Ben Kraws Makes 48 Saves in 2-1 Shootout Win at Tulsa - Idaho Steelheads
- Bennett Scores Twice, Rush Drops Opener at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Shock Thunder with Third Period Comeback - Worcester Railers HC
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Weekend Opener - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Kruse, Smereck Score in Friday Loss at Fort Wayne - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Drop First Game of Three-Game Series to Admirals in Norfolk - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 5-1 Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Blades Spook Ghost Pirates in 5-2 Win - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Mariners Fall in Cincinnati - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Lose Lead in 4-3 Loss to Railers - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Shut Out Kalamazoo as Wideman Breaks Record - Indy Fuel
- K-Wings Drop Road Matchup to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Ryan Chyzowski Recalled by Manitoba - Norfolk Admirals
- Jake McLaughlin Reassigned to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 17 - ECHL
- Brett Davis Signs PTO with Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- January 17, 2025 - Grizzlies Gameday: Hillebrand, Yoon Reassigned to Utah; Hunter Warner Signs with Club - Utah Grizzlies
- Jimmy Lodge Joins Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett MacArthur Assigned to Icemen; Houser Recalled - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen; Cox Media Group to Televise Four Additional Icemen Games Locally - Jacksonville Icemen
- MeiGray to Auction Items from 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Game - ECHL
- Women in Sports Panel Highlights Mariners Game February 8 - Maine Mariners
- Royals Reassigned G Gage Alexander from Grand Rapids by Detroit, Sign D Michael Kim to SPC - Reading Royals
- Game Day #33 & #34 - Lions de Trois-Rivières vs. Norfolk Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: January 17, 2025 at Kansas City Mavericks - Rapid City Rush
- Forward Chad Hillebrand Reassigned to Grizzlies - Utah Grizzlies
- Spencer Kersten Returns to Solar Bears from Belleville - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.