Stingrays Skate Past Swamp Rabbits in 5-1 Victory

January 17, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits' John Parker-Jones and South Carolina Stingrays' Dean Loukus in action

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays picked up a 5-1 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night. Kyler Kupka, Connor Moore, Charlie Combs, Andrew Perrott, and Tyler Weiss scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele made 39 saves in the win.

Kupka beat Greenville goaltender Dryden McKay for the short-handed goal. McKay tried to play the puck behind his net, but Kupka stole the puck and buried a wrap-around for his team-leading 17th goal of the year. Moore doubled the Stingray lead on the power play with a slapshot from the top of the point. Josh Wilkins found Kupka with a cross-ice pass before Kupka quickly dropped the puck to Moore for the one-timer.

Combs made it 3-0 in the second period with his tenth goal of the season after Dean Loukus and Justin Nachbaur set him up for a wrist shot off the rush. Perrottextended the Stingray lead to 4-0 when he buried a tough angle shot on the right side after collecting a pass from Austin Magera. With less than a minute remaining in the second period, Austin Saint put the Swamp Rabbits on the board with a redirection goal to break the Eisele shutout.

The third period had only one goal. Weiss buried a cross-ice feed from Jacob Gravesto make it 5-1. That score held, and the Stingrays picked up their first road victory against the Swamp Rabbits this season.

The Stingrays will face the Orlando Solar Bears tomorrow at 6:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum for Military Appreciation Night.

