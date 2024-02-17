Wichita Travels to KC Tonight to Face Mavericks

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder vie for the puck vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder vie for the puck vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, travels to Independence tonight at 6:05 p.m. to close a home-and-home series against Kansas City.

This is the 13th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-71-23 against Kansas City and 41-39-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Last night, the Mavericks jumped out to a 4-0 cushion and skated away with a 5-2 win at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Kansas City is in first place with 75 points. The Thunder are in seventh with 35.

Over the last 10 games, the Mavericks are 8-1-0-1 and have points in nine-straight games. Wichita is 2-6-2-0 over that stretch and has dropped its last two contests.

Wichita got production last night from two defensemen. Nolan Kneen and Shane Kuzmeski scored in the third period to cut the Kansas City lead to two. Kneen recorded his third of the year while Kuzmeski tallied his third of the season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for second among rookies with four shorthanded points...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for second among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 8-6-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 8-3-3 when leading after one...Wichita is 10-2-3 when leading after two...Wichita is third in the league with 25 major penalties...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Patrick Curry is second in the league in points (57) and tied for third in game-winning goals (7)...Max Andreev is third in assists (36) and second in rookie scoring with 48 points...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (33.3%)...Marc-Olivier Duquette is fourth in plus/minus (+26)...Cade Borchardt is tied for second for rookies with 35 assists...

ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

