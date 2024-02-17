Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Growlers on Reading Premium Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, February 17th at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Royals' Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The game includes a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), specials on Reading Premium, and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Reading Premium' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid starting on Tuesday, February, 13. The online auction ends Sunday, February 18 at 9 p.m.

Replica versions of the specialty jersey are available at the Lion's Den Team Store. Visit the online store HERE.

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 17-22-5-2 record after falling to he Adirondack Thunder, 5-2, on Friday, February 16. The loss extends Reading's losing skid to four games after suffering a series sweep to the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday, February 10, 3-0. The Royals earned one point in the three-game series following an overtime loss to the Nailers on Friday, February 9, 2-1. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals hoists a 1-2-2-1 record with a point earned in four of six games.

Prior to the Wheeling series, the Royals defeated the Adirondack Thunder in overtime, 2-1, on Sunday, February 4th at Santander Arena. The Royals took four of the possible six points in the three-game series with Adirondack after earning points in post-regulation losses on Saturday, February 3, 1-0, in a shootout and on Friday, February 2, 4-3, in overtime. The Royals have earned a point in seven of their last 10 games (3-3-3-1) overall and have earned a point in 9 of their last 10 road games (6-1-3).

Ryan Chyzowski (17g-13a) and Joe Nardi (10g-20a) lead the Royals with 30 points this season. Chyzowski scored two goals for his team leading 16th and 17th goals of the season in the series opener against Adirondack on Friday, February 2.

Scouting the Growlers:

Newfoundland enters the series at 22-19-7-1 through 49 games this season. The Growlers are on a five-game point streak with a 4-0-1 record in the five game stretch. They swept the Greenville Swamp Rabbits without allowing more than two goals in any of the three games. The Growlers are 9-12-4-0 on the road with a 2-4-1 record in their last seven road contests (outscored 24-20).

Forward Isaac Johnson leads the Growlers in goals (23) and points (50) in 37 games played while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in assists (32). Johnson's 10 power play goals lead the Growlers and tie for the second most in the ECHL.

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

