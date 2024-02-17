DeRidder's Denials Not Enough, Iowa Drops to Indy, 5-2

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







DeRidder's denials not enough, Iowa drops to Indy, 5-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders fell, 5-2, to the Indy after three goals in the final five minutes propelled the Fuel to the win Saturday at Xtream Arena. Drew DeRidder faced at least ten shots each period and kept Iowa in the game with 27 saves.

Pavel Novak and Kevin McKernan scored the Heartlanders' goals.

Novak opened up the scoring with a power-play goal in the final minutes of the opening frame, assisted by Brett Budgell and Kyle Masters. Thirty-one seconds later, Brett Bulmer tied the game at one, tucking the puck behind the pad of DeRidder. Anthony Petruzzelli was credited with the assist.

Bulmer scored his second of the game at 6:15 of the second, assisted by Victor Hadfield and Andrew Bellant. Two minutes later, McKernan slapped in his first of the season to tie the game at two. Casey Dornbach and Ty Enns registered the assists.

Kyle Maksimovich scored the go-ahead goal on a power play for the Fuel in the final five minutes of the third period. Just under a minute later, Cameron Hillis scored to extend the Fuel's lead to 4-2. Ross MacDougall solidified the win with an empty-net goal at 18:44.

Zach Driscoll made 22 saves in victory.

Iowa completes a seven-game homestand vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

The Heartlanders start a seven-game road trip on Fri., Feb. 23 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The road trip continues on Sat., Feb. 24 at 6:35 p.m. against the Cyclones.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

