Game Day Preview: O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Marco Costantini(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the second game of a back-to-back against the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon at 4:10 PM CST. The Americans lead the season series 6-3-1-0. The Americans are 3-2-0 at CUTX Event Center against the Oilers this season. It's O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen. Come see Ronald McDonald, Hamburgler, and all your favorite McDonald's characters. Doors open at 3:00 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 3/1/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Costantini stops 53 shots in the win: Rookie netminder Marco Costantini stopped 53 of 55 Tulsa shots beating the Oilers 4-2 on Friday night at the BOK Center. Costantini stopped 21 of 22 Tulsa shots in the second period. His 53 saves on Friday are tied for the most saves by an Americans goaltender this season. Mark Sinclair stopped 53 shots in a loss to Idaho in November. He improved his regular season record to 5-2-1-1. He improved his overall numbers to a 0.919 save percentage and 2.89 goals against average.

Hebert continues HOT play: Americans forward Grant Hebert scored his eighth goal of the season on Friday night. His goal was the game winner for Allen. It was his fourth goal in his last four games. He is tied for sixth overall on the team in goals with eight.

Two down, one to go: Americans forward Johnny Walker served the second of a three-game suspension on Friday night in the Americans victory over Tulsa. He will complete his three-game suspension on Saturday with the second game of a back-to-back against the Tulsa Oilers. Easton Brodzinski served his one-game suspension on Wednesday night. He returned to the Americans lineup on Friday night in Tulsa and had an assist on Blake Murray's 15th goal of the season.

Head-to-Head against Tulsa: The Americans are 6-3-1 against Tulsa in the season series. The Americans beat Tulsa on Friday night and improved to 3-1-1 at the BOK Center this season.

MacArthur and Williams each with a two-point night: Bennett MacArthur and Eric Williams each had a goal and an assist on Friday night in the Americans 4-2 win. MacArthur led the Americans with four shots on goal and finished a +3. Eric Williams had a goal and an assist scoring into the empty net on Friday with the Allen Insurance Goal.

Power Play Shut Down: The Americans went 0-for-3 with the man advantage on Friday night. Their power play is ranked eighth overall at 21.7 %.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa

Allen Americans

Home: 10-12-0-0

Away: 12-12-2-1

Overall: 22-24-2-1

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (22) Colby McAuley

Assists: (33) Hank Crone

Points: (48) Hank Crone

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (132) Mikael Robidoux

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 14-10-3-0

Away: 8-10-1-1

Overall: 22-20-4-1

Last 10: 4-4-1-1

Tulsa Oilers Leaders:

Goals: (16) Eddie Matsushima

Assists: (26) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (37) Kyle Crnkovic

+/-: (+13) Eddie Matsushima

PIM's (46) Mike McKee and Kishaun Gervais

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.