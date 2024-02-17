ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 17, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Maine:
Jeff Solow, D
Savannah:
Carson MacKinnon, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Atlanta:
Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve
Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve
Add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Indy:
Add Caydon Edwards, G added as EBUG
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve
Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Vanuden, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve
Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG
Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Kyle Jeffers, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Bullion, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)
South Carolina:
Add Ivan Lodnia, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve
Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeremiah Addison, F placed on reserve
Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve
Worcester:
Delete Blade Jenkins, F loaned to Hartford
