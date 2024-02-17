ECHL Transactions - February 17

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 17, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Maine:

Jeff Solow, D

Savannah:

Carson MacKinnon, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Orgel, D activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Atlanta:

Add Brad Barone, G activated from reserve

Add Mitch Walinski, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Graves, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Tyler Parks, G activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve

Add Austin Saint, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Smith, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Indy:

Add Caydon Edwards, G added as EBUG

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Add Will Calverley, F activated from reserve

Delete Peyton Jones, G placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Chaz Reddekopp, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Vanuden, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Cole Coskey, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Fedor Gordeev, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Nolan Dillingham, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Vyacheslav Peksa, G activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Cadigan, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Keegan Iverson, F activated from reserve

Delete Gehrett Sargis, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from reserve

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG

Add Steven Leonard, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Maier, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Kyle Jeffers, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Bullion, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/17)

South Carolina:

Add Ivan Lodnia, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Will Cranley, G activated from reserve

Add Adam Berg, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremiah Addison, F placed on reserve

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve

Worcester:

Delete Blade Jenkins, F loaned to Hartford

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.