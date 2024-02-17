Oilers Victorious over Americans in Final Game of Five Straight

ALLEN, Texas.. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Allen Americans 3-1 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center Saturday evening.

Michael Farren lasered home his first goal of the 2024 calendar year with 6:18 left in the first period, giving the Oilers a 1-0 lead. Gavin Gould tied the game 1-1 with his second of the week less than three minutes later, sending the game level into the first intermission.

Tyler Poulsen scored the lone goal of the middle frame 6:19 into the period, backhanding the puck past Mark Sinclair for the forward's career-high 16th goal of the campaign.

Eddie Matsushima secured the Oilers' 3-1 victory with his team-leading 17th of the season, beating Sinclair clean with exactly three minutes remaining in the game.

Troy Kobryn stopped 39 of 40 shots, giving him 76 saves on 78 chances in two games at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center this season.

The Oilers close a three-game week in Wichita, Kansas tomorrow, Feb. 18 at INTRUST Bank Arena at 4:05 p.m.

