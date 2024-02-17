Two Weeks Until Royals Battle of the Badges Game on March 2

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the 2024 Battle of the Badges game presented by Matos Towing and Recovery will take place on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00 p.m., with the Reading Police and Fire Department facing the Berks County Police Hockey Team.

Following the Battle of the Badges, the Royals host Adirondack at 7:00 p.m. for Superhero Night! One ticket gains entry into both games. The game is in benefit of the Battle of the Badges Scholarship Fund established to help the children of firefighters and police officers.

"To me this is more than a game," said Reading Police Department K9 Officer Joshua Faust. "It's an event to keep the legacy going for those that lost their lives doing their job. It's important to recognize their sacrifice. It's the first time against the County team. Should be a great event and hopefully they will play us again after they get destroyed by City guys!"

"We are honored to participate in this year's Battle of the Badges," said Berks County Police Hockey Team Lieutenant Sean Fullerton. "It's an amazing cause. Our friendly rivalry with Reading Police and Fire goes back many years. And we hope they have learned from the lessons of the past. We're proud to meet them on the ice again but seeing them lose in front of their home crowd will be sad."

Tickets to the doubleheader are available by calling 610-898-PUCK (7825) or visiting https://bit.ly/BOTBFevoTix.

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.