Record-Setting Kansas City Mavericks Back at Home Tonight
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Returning to home ice for the first time in nearly a week, the Kansas City Mavericks are back at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight at 6 PM against the Wichita Thunder.
Currently on a four-game winning streak and sitting at the top of the ECHL leaderboards, the Mavericks are nearing numerous wins and goal-scoring marks in franchise history as they are in the midst of one of the best seasons in their 15-year tenure.
After beating Wichita last night on the road, the Mavericks are looking to improve to 11-1-0-1 against the Thunder this season.
WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder
WHEN: Tonight at 6 PM
WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055
The Mavericks are the top team in the ECHL and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for one of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events at 816-252-7825.
