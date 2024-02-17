Cyclones Skate Past the Komets

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Cyclones toppled the Komets 4-1 on Friday night inside the Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati evens up the regular season series with Fort Wayne at 3-3-0-0.

* Cincinnati's Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring with of his first of three goals. The winger banged a rebound from the bottom of the left circle. Olof Lindbom stopped all 18 Fort Wayne shots in the period and finished with 48 saves.

* The Komets tied the game four minutes into the 2nd period thanks to Ethan De Jong. In his second game with the 'Clones, Aaron Miller skated in on a breakaway from center, then went upstairs over the glove of Brett Brochu to make it 2-1. Cincy stayed discipline, while Fort Wayne took three straight penalties which allowed Andrusiak to takeover. Zack sniped in two straight goals on the man-advantage and finished of his hat trick.

* In the 3rd period, Fort Wayne came out flying and scored two goals in the span of 2:30. Szydlowski and Linden's markers were all the Komets would get as Olof Lindbom shut the door.

Up next, Cincinnati continues the two-game road swing in Fort Wayne over the weekend. The Cyclones and Komets drop the puck Sunday afternoon at 5:00pm ET inside the Memorial Coliseum.

