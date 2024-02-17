Cyclones Skate Past the Komets
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Cyclones toppled the Komets 4-1 on Friday night inside the Memorial Coliseum. Cincinnati evens up the regular season series with Fort Wayne at 3-3-0-0.
* Cincinnati's Zack Andrusiak opened the scoring with of his first of three goals. The winger banged a rebound from the bottom of the left circle. Olof Lindbom stopped all 18 Fort Wayne shots in the period and finished with 48 saves.
* The Komets tied the game four minutes into the 2nd period thanks to Ethan De Jong. In his second game with the 'Clones, Aaron Miller skated in on a breakaway from center, then went upstairs over the glove of Brett Brochu to make it 2-1. Cincy stayed discipline, while Fort Wayne took three straight penalties which allowed Andrusiak to takeover. Zack sniped in two straight goals on the man-advantage and finished of his hat trick.
* In the 3rd period, Fort Wayne came out flying and scored two goals in the span of 2:30. Szydlowski and Linden's markers were all the Komets would get as Olof Lindbom shut the door.
Up next, Cincinnati continues the two-game road swing in Fort Wayne over the weekend. The Cyclones and Komets drop the puck Sunday afternoon at 5:00pm ET inside the Memorial Coliseum.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024
- Thornton Earns First ECHL Career Win, Royals Down Growlers in Shootout, 4-3 - Reading Royals
- Nailers Drop 2-1 Heartbreaker in Utah - Wheeling Nailers
- Steelheads Complete Week Sweep in Rapid City Extending Point Streak to Season Long Eight Games - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits End Skid at Four, Double up Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Fall to Swamp Rabbits - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Skate Past the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Snaps Road Losing Skid on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Growlers Take Point in 4-3 So Loss to Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Shut out in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Disarm Walleye in Front of Sro Sellout Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Hawkins, Doucet Find Net in Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- DeRidder's Denials Not Enough, Iowa Drops to Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Stage Comeback Against Mariners For Second Consecutive Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Let Lead Slip vs. Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Shut Out Lions 3-0 In Front Of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Sweep Heartlanders on the Road - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Victorious over Americans in Final Game of Five Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cleveland Monsters Ink Alex Whelan to AHL Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 17 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to One-Way Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Wichita Travels to KC Tonight to Face Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Two Weeks Until Royals Battle of the Badges Game on March 2 - Reading Royals
- G Nolan Maier Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Pre-Eval Skates Announced for Jr. Royal Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
- Record-Setting Kansas City Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Growlers on Reading Premium Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 4-2 Nail Biter at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Stumble In Fourth Of Five-Straight Against Americans - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Skate Past the Komets
- Cyclones Earn Gutsy Win Against Heartlanders
- Cyclones' Rally Comes up Short
- Cincy Get Massive Win in Fort Wayne
- Cyclones Finish the Walleye in OT