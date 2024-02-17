Cleveland Monsters Ink Alex Whelan to AHL Contract

Atlanta Gladiators forward Alex Whelan

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Saturday that forward Alex Whelan has signed an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters for the remainder of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Whelan, 26, has been on a PTO with Cleveland since December 19th, and in that time has accumulated five points (4G, 1A) in 14 appearances with the club.

Prior to joining the Monsters, Whelan was a point-per-game player with the Gladiators, piling up 23 points (14G, 9A) in 23 games.

"Whales took a chance on an ECHL contract in the summer to give him the best opportunity to make his way back to the AHL full-time, and he's done that," head coach Derek Nesbitt said. "A great teammate and leader with a second to none work ethic. He's been missed on the ice and in the locker room, but we are very happy for him and his continued success."

The Gladiators return to action TONIGHT, facing off with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05PM.

