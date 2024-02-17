Oilers Stumble In Fourth Of Five-Straight Against Americans

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell to the Allen Americans 4-2 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Blake Murray kicked the scoring off just 37 seconds into the action, taking advantage of a rolling puck before spanking it underneath the blocker of Troy Kobryn, giving the Americans a 1-0 lead. Bennett MacArthur extended the Americans lead to 2-0, sneaking home a quasi-breakaway four-on-four shot with 2:42 left in the frame.

Kishaun Gervais scored his second goal in as many games, tucking a carom from the end wall behind Marco Costantini 3:16 into the period to cut Allen's lead to 2-1. Grant Hebert scored from the slot 5:04 later, putting the Americans up two goals through two periods.

The third period remained scoreless until Karl Boudrias ripped home a clapper from the left circle with 3:01 remaining in the game. Alec Butcher and Bair Gendunov recorded assists, giving them each a pair and all four Oilers' assists combined. Eric Williams closed the score line with a long-distance, empty-net goal

The Oilers travel to Allen, Texas closing the five-game series at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center at 4:10 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 17. The Oilers then head to Wichita, taking on the Thunder at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 18 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

