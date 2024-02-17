Hawkins, Doucet Find Net in Loss to Wings

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Toledo Walleye fell to the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2 on Saturday night at the Wings Event Center.

What Happened:

The Toledo Walleye swam North to wrap their weekend against the Kalamazoo Wings.

Jan Bednar started between the pipes for the Walleye. Riley McCourt and Grant Gabriele manned the defence while Sam Craggs, Conlan Keenan and Brandon Kruse led the Toledo attack.

Hunter Vorva defended the home net for the Wings. Jacob Nordqvist and Chaz Reddekopp staffed the defence while Evan Dougherty, Ayden MacDonald and Jordan Seyfert filled out the Kalamazoo attack.

The Wings spent no time finding the net as Seyfert scored at :31 to give the Wings an early 1-0 lead. Reddekopp and MacDonald assisted the icebreaker.

The Wings got their first power play chance at 7:12 when Alexandre Doucet was sent to the Walleye penalty box for Slashing.

The Wings converted the power play at 8:19 when Luke Morgan found the net. Derek Daschke and Nordqvist assisted the score.

The Fish shortened the gap with a goal of their own at 8:59 when Doucet lit the lamp. Riley Sawchuk and Mitch Lewandowski assisted the score.

The Wings got their next man-advantage at 10:42 when Kruse was penalized for Holding. The Walleye killed off the penalty.

The Fish got their first power play chance at 16:45 when Erik Bradford was assessed a Slashing minor. The Wings killed off the power play.

That wrapped the first period action with the Walleye trailing the Wings 2-1.

The Walleye outshot the Wings 9-7 in the period. Toledo was 0/1 on the power play in the period while Kalamazoo was 1/2.

The second period action began with a Walleye power play at 2:06 when Connor Walters penalized for Holding. The Wings killed off the power play.

Kalamazoo stretched their lead back to two at 3-1 at 7:23 when Brad Morrison put a rebound past Bednar. Collin Adams and Morgan assisted the tally.

Toledo got their next man-advantage at 11:15 when David Keefer was caught Slashing. Kalamazoo killed off the power play.

That wrapped the second period action with the Walleye trailing the Wings 3-1.

The Walleye were outshot in the period 8-13 in the period and 17-20 cumulatively. Toledo was 0/2 on the power play in the period while Kalamazoo did not have an opportunity..

The third period action kicked off with a Walleye power play at 4:38 after MacDonald was assessed a Roughing penalty.

The Walleye converted the power play at 5:15 when Brandon Hawkins lit the lamp for the fourth time in two games, including his third of four on the power play. McCourt got the solo assist on the tally.

The Walleye got another man-advantage at 11:59 when the Wings were caught with Too Many Men on the ice, which would be served by Morrison. The Wings fended off the man-advantage.

The Wings got their next power play chance at 18:18 when Doucet was penalized for Hooking, virtually putting the Walleye on the penalty kill for the remainder of the game.

The Walleye pulled Bednar to even up the skaters in an effort to tie the game, but Bradford buried a power play empty-netter to both convert the power play and seal the victory for the Wings at 19:33.

The horns sounded with the Walleye falling to the Kalamazoo Wings 4-2.

The Walleye outshot the Wings 13-10 in the period as the two teams shot even at 30-30. Toledo was 1/2 on the power play in the period and 1/5 overall, while Kalamazoo was 1/1 in the period and 2/3 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Brad Morrison (1G, GWG) - KAL

Luke Morgan (1G, 1A) - KAL

Jordan Seyfert (1G) - KAL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will head home for a weekend homestand beginning on Friday, February 22, 2024 when the Maine Mariners will enter the Huntington Center with puck drop coming at 7:15 pm ET.

