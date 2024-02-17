Stingrays Fall to Everblades 4-1

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 4-1 decision against the Florida Everblades on Saturday night. Jack Adams scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, and Garin Bjorklund made 11 stops in the loss.

The Everblades struck first on a goal by Luke Santerno. Santerno one touched a centering feed from Joe Pendenza over Garin Bjorklund's glove.

Adams tied the game for the Stingrays with his team-leading seventh power-play goal of the season. Adams redirected a shot from the left point by Nick Leivermann through the five-hole of Florida netminder David Tendeck. The goal was Adams' 18th of the year.

Florida pulled back in front with a power play goal of their own. Brett Davis ripped a shot from the left circle past Bjorklund to give the Everblades a 2-1 lead.

The Everblades extended their lead when Santerno tallied his second goal of the game off an odd-man rush opportunity. He chipped his shot over Bjorklund's glove for his seventh goal of the year.

Oliver Chau iced the game with 48 seconds remaining and an empty net goal. The Everblades jumped Orlando in the South Division standings with the victory, and they now have 57 points and hold the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division standings. The Stingrays remain in third place with 61 points.

The two teams will square off again at the North Charleston Coliseum tomorrow at 3:05 pm.

