Grizz Win 4-2 Nail Biter at Maverik Center

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got 4 assists from Mick Messner and Cole Gallant scored the game winner 6:50 into the third period as they ended the Wheeling Nailers 12 game winning streak with a 4-2 victory in front of a crowd of 6,506 at Maverik Center in the series opener.

Nathan Burke got Utah on the board with a power play goal 11:11 in. Brett Stapley extended Utah's lead 17:34 in. Stapley has 6 goals in his last 6 games. The Grizzlies led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play. Utah is now 9-0 at home when leading after 1 frame.

Wheeling got goals from two different defenseman in the second period. Isaac Beliveau scored 3:24 in and later in the frame Louie Roehl tied it up 9:50 in. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Cole Gallant scored the game winner in the exact second that the Grizzlies power play ended, making it a 5 on 5 goal. Robbie Stucker got an assist for his first point in a Grizzlies uniform. Brandon Cutler added an empty netter 19:31 in to seal the deal. Cutler has 5 goals in his last 5 games. Utah has now won 7 of their last 8 home games.

Dante Giannuzzi got the win in net as he stopped 29 of 31. Giannuzzi leads Utah with 11 wins on the season. Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier stopped 39 of 42 in the loss.

1. Cole Gallant (Utah) - GWG, 6 shots.

2. Mick Messner (Utah) - 4 assists.

3. Brett Stapley (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 4 shots.

