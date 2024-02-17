K-Wings Disarm Walleye in Front of Sro Sellout Crowd

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (25-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, played disciplined hockey with great goaltending and held off a late Toledo push to beat the Walleye (28-10-4-5) at Wings Event Center Saturday, 4-2.

The win came before a Standing Room Only sellout (5,071) on 'Wizards, Wands & Wings Night.'

The K-Wings improved their record against Toledo to 8-2-1-0 on the year and remain the only team in the ECHL to defeat the Walleye in regulation more than once this season.

Jordan Seyfert (1) opened the scoring with a tip-in from below the right circle just 31 seconds into the contest. Chaz Reddekopp (5) assisted Seyfert's first professional goal by pushing up the left side and hitting the rookie forward in stride on the rush. Ayden MacDonald (5) also assisted the goal.

Luke Morgan (4) made it 2-0 at 8:19 by tipping in a Derek Daschke (12) shot from above the crease. Jacob Nordqvist (5) picked up the secondary assist on the PPG.

Toledo responded less than a minute later with a goal at the 8:59 mark.

Brad Morrison (8) made it 3-1 with a tip-in from left of the crease at the 7:23 mark of the second. Morrison was stopped on a breakaway but hung around the net as Morgan (5) forechecked hard to regain the puck. Morgan swung it from the left side to Collin Adams (14) who then hit the lurking Morrison from the right circle for the bang-bang score.

Toledo pulled within one again with a power play goal at the 5:15 mark of the third.

Erik Bradford (18) put a bow on things with a power play empty-netter with 26 seconds left in regulation. Michael Joyaux (12) and Collin Saccoman (4) tallied assists on the marker.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (11-6-0-0) picked up a fifth straight win with 28 saves on 30 shots faced. The Kalamazoo native is riding the longest winning streak of his career and has conceded two goals or fewer in nine of his last ten starts.

The K-Wings finished the game 2-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Both teams finished the game with 30 shots.

Kalamazoo is back in action Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST versus the Maine Mariners (19-22-5-0) for 269 Night/Winning Wednesday at Wings Event Center.

