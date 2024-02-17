Lions Shut out in Glens Falls

Saturday night saw the Lions in Glens Falls, New York to take on the Adirondack Thunder in what was Trois-Rivières' 48th regular season game. Zachary Émond got the start in goal for the Lions while Vinnie Purpura guarded the Adirondack net. Also of note, Lions' defenceman Lukash Matthews was playing his first game in the ECHL.

The Thunder dominated the first 20 minutes of play, but the Lions held the fort and it ended up being a scoreless first period. Émond was brilliant in nets throughout the period, stopping all 16 shots he faced. The Lions were only able to register five shots of their own and were also denied a goal due to goaltender interference.

The lopsided shots on goal margin continued into the second period, with the Thunder having 19 shots while the Lions could only muster six. A high sticking double-minor assessed against the Lions' Anthony Beauregard resulted in the Thunder having numerous scoring chances but Émond was once again the difference maker, and the game remained scoreless after 40 minutes of play.

The Thunder finally solved Émond in the third period by finding the back of the net three times: Dominiks Marcinkevics' first goal of the season broke the ice, then Tristan Ashbrook made the score 2-0 with a power play marker and finally Shane Harper scored into an empty net. Émond made 40 saves in the loss while the Thunder's Purpura recorded his first career shutout in the ECHL.

