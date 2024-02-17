Lions Shut out in Glens Falls
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Saturday night saw the Lions in Glens Falls, New York to take on the Adirondack Thunder in what was Trois-Rivières' 48th regular season game. Zachary Émond got the start in goal for the Lions while Vinnie Purpura guarded the Adirondack net. Also of note, Lions' defenceman Lukash Matthews was playing his first game in the ECHL.
The Thunder dominated the first 20 minutes of play, but the Lions held the fort and it ended up being a scoreless first period. Émond was brilliant in nets throughout the period, stopping all 16 shots he faced. The Lions were only able to register five shots of their own and were also denied a goal due to goaltender interference.
The lopsided shots on goal margin continued into the second period, with the Thunder having 19 shots while the Lions could only muster six. A high sticking double-minor assessed against the Lions' Anthony Beauregard resulted in the Thunder having numerous scoring chances but Émond was once again the difference maker, and the game remained scoreless after 40 minutes of play.
The Thunder finally solved Émond in the third period by finding the back of the net three times: Dominiks Marcinkevics' first goal of the season broke the ice, then Tristan Ashbrook made the score 2-0 with a power play marker and finally Shane Harper scored into an empty net. Émond made 40 saves in the loss while the Thunder's Purpura recorded his first career shutout in the ECHL.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024
- Cyclones Skate Past the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Thunder Snaps Road Losing Skid on Saturday Night - Wichita Thunder
- Growlers Take Point in 4-3 So Loss to Royals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Lions Shut out in Glens Falls - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Disarm Walleye in Front of Sro Sellout Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Hawkins, Doucet Find Net in Loss to Wings - Toledo Walleye
- DeRidder's Denials Not Enough, Iowa Drops to Indy, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Stage Comeback Against Mariners For Second Consecutive Night - Norfolk Admirals
- Mariners Let Lead Slip vs. Norfolk - Maine Mariners
- Stingrays Fall to Everblades 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Shut Out Lions 3-0 In Front Of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Fuel Sweep Heartlanders on the Road - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Victorious over Americans in Final Game of Five Straight - Tulsa Oilers
- Cleveland Monsters Ink Alex Whelan to AHL Contract - Atlanta Gladiators
- Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - February 17 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend Continues at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 17 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to One-Way Contract - Worcester Railers HC
- Wichita Travels to KC Tonight to Face Mavericks - Wichita Thunder
- Two Weeks Until Royals Battle of the Badges Game on March 2 - Reading Royals
- G Nolan Maier Recalled to Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Pre-Eval Skates Announced for Jr. Royal Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
- Record-Setting Kansas City Mavericks Back at Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: O'Reilly McDonald's Day in Allen - Allen Americans
- Preview: Royals Open Three-Game Home Series with Growlers on Reading Premium Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 4-2 Nail Biter at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Stumble In Fourth Of Five-Straight Against Americans - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions Shut out in Glens Falls
- Matthews to Provide Defensive Reinforcement
- AHL's Laval Rocket Recall Voyer
- Lions Salvage A Point Against Admirals
- Lions Fall 6-3 to Norfolk