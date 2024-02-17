Thunder Shut Out Lions 3-0 In Front Of Sellout Crowd
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Adirondack Thunder's Vinnie Purpura and Ryan Wheeler and the Trois-Rivieres Lions' Parker Saretsky in action
(Adirondack Thunder)
GLENS FALLS - Dom Marcinkevics broke a third period scoreless game and Vinnie Purpura stopped all 16 shots he faced as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of a sellout crowd at Cool Insuring Arena, 3-0. The crowd of 5,277 was the eighth sellout of the season for the Thunder.
After no scoring through two periods, Dom Marcinkevics finally broke the scoreless game with his first ECHL goal to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Marcinkevics picked up a rebound after a Brendan Less shot and beat goaltender Zachary Emond at 7:35 of the third. Less and Travis Broughman were given the assists.
Tristan Ashbrook added to the lead at 16:22 of the third period as he took a pass from behind the net from Shane Harper and beat Zachary Emond for his 16th of the year. Harper and Yushiroh Hirano were credited with the assists and Adirondack took a 2-0 lead.
Shane Harper added an empty-net goal late in the third period as Vinnie Purpura recorded his first professional shutout, denying all 16 shots he faced.
The Thunder return home next Friday and Saturday against the Reading Royals. Enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light on Friday and Saturday is Hall of Fame Night and $4 Bud Light. The Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the 1985-86 Adirondack Red Wings, Jamie Pushor (Adirondack Red Wings Alumni, 1993-96) and the Adirondack Youth Hockey Association Pioneers in a special 5:30 p.m. ceremony in Heritage Hall.
Images from this story
|
Adirondack Thunder's Vinnie Purpura and Ryan Wheeler and the Trois-Rivieres Lions' Parker Saretsky in action
