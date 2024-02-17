Hartford Wolfpack Sign Blade Jenkins to One-Way Contract

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) announced today that the Hartford Wolfpack of the American Hockey League have signed forward Blade Jenkins to a one-way contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Jenkins, 23, was tied with defenseman Connor Welsh for most games played with the Railers this season at 46. The only game he missed was on January 13th, 2024 when he was signed to professional tryout with Hartford for their game against the Providence Bruins.

The 6'2" 198lb forward was leading the Railers in points this season at 45 (20g-25a) in 46 games. He was recently on a nine-game point streak, collecting 17 points (11g-6a) in that span. Jenkins recorded back-to-back hat tricks within that streak, coming on February 2nd and February 3rd against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

The former New York Islanders 5th-round draft pick has played in 89 career AHL games from 2020-2023, all with the Bridgeport Islanders organization. The Jackson, MI, native has 20 points (10-10-20) in 89 AHL games. Jenkins has been on an ECHL contract with the Railers this season after playing out his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders over the previous three seasons.

The new 508 Club is now on sale for the 2024-25 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.