Pre-Eval Skates Announced for Jr. Royal Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, announced pre-eval skate dates for the Junior Royals teams in the Delaware Valley Hockey League starting in the 2024-25 season. All pre-eval skates will be $35 per player and held at the Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA).

Mite A and B (2016 and 2017 birth years): March 26 (6:00-7:00pm) and March 28 (6:30-7:30pm)

Squirt B (2014 and 2015 birth years): March 26 (7:17-8:15pm) and March 27 (6:15-7:15pm)

Peewee B (2012 and 2013 birth years): March 27 (7:30-8:30pm) and March 28 (7:45-8:45pm)

Bantam B/A (2010-2011 birth years): April 10 (6:15-7:15pm) and April 12 (6:00-7:00pm)

Midgets (2008-2009 birth years): April 10 (7:30-8:30pm) and April 12 (7:15-8:15pm)

Register For Pre-Eval Skates

About the Junior Royals & DVHL

The DVHL offers travel hockey programs for 8U to 18U teams and operates with the goals of promoting, governing, and improving organized hockey in the Delaware Valley area. The RRYHA is excited to introduce the Junior Royals to the league with the goal of growing youth hockey in the Berks County area.

"The DVHL offers competitive hockey and an organized schedule for all of our players," Assistant Director of Youth Hockey Bryce Witman said. "We are very excited to join for the upcoming season and I look forward to seeing our teams compete."

In addition to the DVHL travel teams, the RRYHA Selects program, in-house hockey leagues, summer camps, Learn to Play sessions and skill clinics will continue to be offered.

To learn about RRYHA travel teams, contact Bryce Witman (bwitman@royalshockey.com).

