Gladiators Fall to Swamp Rabbits
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. The Atlanta Gladiators (17-30-2-1) scored first in the contest, but were unable to hang on as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33-15-2-0) scored three straight goals en route to a 4-2 victory Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
First Star: Cole Donhauser (GRN) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Second Star: Joe Leahy (GRN) - 2 assists
Third Star: Austin Saint (GRN) - 1 goal
Atlanta opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period to grab a 1-0 lead (8:57). Micah Miller wired home a shot from distance to pick up his 21st goal of the season.
Just over three-minutes later the Swamp Rabbits struck courtesy of Brett Kemp to tie the game up at one (12:42).
Austin Saint scored for Greenville just two-minutes later to grab a 2-1 lead for his club (14:56).
Late in the first period Cole Donhauser scored for the Swamp Rabbits to extend their lead to 3-1 (18:24).
The second period saw a lot of back-and-forth action, but neither team wanted to relinquish a goal as both goaltenders stood tall.
Atlanta drew within one goal in the third period as Ryan Cranford scored to make it 3-2 (13:40). Cranford picked up a drop pass from Jack Matier and blasted a long shot from the point home for his 10th goal of the year.
With just over a minute remaining the Gladiators pulled goaltender Gustavs Grigals in favour of the extra attacker, but to no avail.
With time running out Josh McKechney sent the puck into the empty net to seal a 4-2 victory for Greenville (00:26).
Luke Richardson made 28 saves in the victory for Greenville, meanwhile Gustavs Grigals turned aside 35 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
