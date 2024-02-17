G Nolan Maier Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Nolan Maier has been recalled from his loan to Reading by Lehigh Valley.

Maier, 23, has appeared in 26 games for the Royals this season where he has posted an 8-12-3-2 record, 3.34 goals-against average, .892 save-percentage and one shutout which came as the first of his professional career on February 3rd, 2024 against the Adirondack Thunder.

Maier posted a 29 save win in his lone start this season with Lehigh Valley against the Hershey Bears on November 12, 2023. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native hoists a 6-2-2 record, 2.66 GAA and .896 save percentage in ten games for the Phantoms over his two-year professional career. In his Royals and ECHL career, Maier posts a 20-20-6 record, 3.12 goals-against average, .892 save-percentage and one shutout in 50 game appearances.

This is Maier's second recall to Lehigh Valley after previously being recalled from his first of two loan's to Reading on November 4th, 2023.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals return home tonight for their Reading Premium Night promotional game presented by SlyFox Beer! The home game will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM) and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College.

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

