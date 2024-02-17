Growlers Take Point in 4-3 So Loss to Royals

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers extended their point streak to six games in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.

Zach O'Brien, Tate Singleton and Matt Brassard provided the Growler goals, Brassard's tally with 5:46 left in regulation forcing overtime and securing the point.

Newfoundland and Reading play again on Monday afternoon 2:30pm NL time.

Quick Hits

Newfoundland went 1/1 for on the PP.

Vyacheslav Peksa made 39 saves in the loss.

Newfoundland and Reading play again on Monday afternoon 2:30pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. REA - S. Sellar

2. REA - M. Millman

3. NFL - M. Brassard

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.