Growlers Take Point in 4-3 So Loss to Royals
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers extended their point streak to six games in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Reading Royals on Saturday night at Santander Arena.
Zach O'Brien, Tate Singleton and Matt Brassard provided the Growler goals, Brassard's tally with 5:46 left in regulation forcing overtime and securing the point.
Newfoundland and Reading play again on Monday afternoon 2:30pm NL time.
Quick Hits
Newfoundland went 1/1 for on the PP.
Vyacheslav Peksa made 39 saves in the loss.
Three Stars:
1. REA - S. Sellar
2. REA - M. Millman
3. NFL - M. Brassard
