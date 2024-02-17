Thornton Earns First ECHL Career Win, Royals Down Growlers in Shootout, 4-3
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (18-22-5-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Newfoundland Growlers (22-19-7-2), 4-3, in a shootout on Saturday, February 17th at Santander Arena. Anson Thornton (1-1-0-0) earned his first ECHL career win in net for the Royals with 23 saves on 26 shots. Vyacheslav Peksa (4-6-1-1) suffered the loss in net for Newfoundland with 39 saves on 42 shots.
The Royals outshot the Growlers nine to seven in the opening frame. The Royals failed to convert on a power play at 16:19 on the clock for a scoreless first period.
Growlers vs. Royals 2/17/24 | Highlights
At 6:58 into the middle frame, Zach O'Brien banked a centering pass off of Thornton's left pad and into the back of the net for the game's opening goal. Owen Norton earned the lone assist on O'Brien's 15th goal of the season. The Royals responded at 10:40 when Adam Brubacher blasted a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle past Peksa. Steven Leonard earned the lone assist on Brubacher's 10th goal of the season.
Newfoundland answered less than two minutes at 12:30 when Tate Singleton shot the puck over Thornton's right shoulder through the top shelf slot. Singleton was unassisted during this goal that restored Newfoundoand's one-goal lead, 2-1. Mason Millman evened the score back up with a tap-in on a rebound at 18:41. Leonard and Devon Paliani earned the helpers. This was Paliani's 17th helper of the season and Leonard's second point on the night.
Reading opened up the final frame with Darren Brady snapping the puck past Peksa from the top of the left faceoff circle to give the Royals their first lead of the game. Millman was awarded the helper on Brady's goal for his second point in the game. Newfoundland's Matt Brassard scored the equalizer to send the game to overtime at 14:14 into the third period. Singleton and Tyler Weiss earned the helpers.
Neither team scored in post regulation which led into a shootout. Reading's Shane Sellar went first and scored on his attempt. Joseph Nardi and Yvan Mongo's attempts were saved by Peksa. Thornton denied Newfoundland's shootout skaters of Isaac Johnson, O'Brien, and Jackson Berezowski.
The Royals continue the series against the Growlers on Monday, February 19th for their Presidents' Day game. Kids tickets are free at this link. Player post game skate, bring your own skates. Parking is free! Slapshot pillowcase giveaway.
To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets
