ECHL Announces Suspension
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Iowa's Adam Goodsir has been suspended for one game as a result of his action in ECHL Game #658, Indy at Iowa, on Feb. 16.
Goodsir is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation.
Goodsir will miss Iowa's game vs. Indy tonight (Feb. 17).
