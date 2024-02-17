ECHL Announces Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Iowa's Adam Goodsir has been suspended for one game as a result of his action in ECHL Game #658, Indy at Iowa, on Feb. 16.

Goodsir is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation.

Goodsir will miss Iowa's game vs. Indy tonight (Feb. 17).

