Game Notes: February 17 - Idaho Steelheads at Rush

February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, take on the Idaho Steelheads at 7:05 p.m. tonight at home. It'll be the final game of the regular season that Idaho plays at The Monument.

Last night, Rapid City bullied their way to a 4-2 lead in the early third period, but a string of three goals in 85 seconds undid the Rush as Idaho won 5-4.

LAST CHANCE TO DANCE AT HOME VS. IDAHO

The Idaho Steelheads play in Rapid City for the final time this season tonight. Idaho has won every game at The Monument this season and is 9-1-0 overall vs. the Rush this year. Rapid City has fared better at Idaho Central Arena, taking three of a possible six standings points from the Steelheads in their only visit to Boise this season. Last night's loss was particularly difficult after Idaho erased a two-goal deficit and took the lead with three goals in 85 seconds. It was only the third time this season the Rush lost in regulation after leading after two periods.

TWO-THIRDS OF THE WAY HOME

The Rush have 24 games left in the regular season, marking the final third of the year. Rapid City played 18 divisional games and six non-divisional games in the final stretch. The Rush are 9-2-0 outside Mountain Division play this year, but has only 10 wins in the Mountain Division this year. Aside from Tulsa, Rapid City will face every Mountain Division opponent in the final stretch of the year.

NO DICE

Matt Radomsky stopped his first professional penalty shot last night, denying Mark Rassell what would-have-been a go-ahead goal in the first. The Rush are even on penalty shots this year.

Date Shooter Team Goaltender Result

10.20 Alex Aleardi RC Peyton Jones (IOWA) GOAL

10.20 Jesse Jacques IOWA Connor Murphy SAVE

11.05 Andy Carroll TUL Matt Radomsky GOAL

02.16 Mark Rassell IDH Matt Radomsky SAVE

SCORING FOUR OR MORE

Last night was the first time this season the Rush have not taken a standings point when scoring four or more goals. The team was previously 15-0-1 when putting more than four in. The one blemish on the record also came against Idaho in a 5-4 overtime loss on December 13.

RUSH FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

Tonight is Rush Fights Cancer night presented by Vitalant, which is why hundreds of names are in purple paint on the ice. The annual Paint the Ice Event, presented by Veteran Painting, was a success on Thursday night leading up to tonight's game. The Rush will wear special Rush Fights Cancer uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game with a portion of the proceeds going to The Monument Health Foundation. During the first intermission of tonight's broadcast on FloHockey, we will show the entirety of the bell-ringing ceremony to accompany Rush Fights Cancer night.

SIMON SAYS SCORE... AND HE DOES

Simon Boyko has now scored six goals in his last seven games for the Rush. The rookie forward earned his first ECHL marker in Maine and scored once in every game against the Mariners and the Kansas City Mavericks when the team returned home. With now ten games under his belt, Boyko is averaging better-than a goal in every other game.

NEW GUY ON THE BLUE LINE

Two of the last three new Rush defenseman have logged a point in their first game with the Rush. Billy Constantinou scored against his former team in Maine on February 2, and Adam Eby had the secondary assist on Simon Boyko's goal yesterday.

RACE TO 50 POINTS

Alex Aleardi is only three points shy of logging his third-straight 50 point season in the ECHL. The team co-captain is currently on pace to best last year's point total of 65. Logan Nelson, the team's other co-captain, is also within striking distance of his third-50-point season in a row, at just six points away.

20 FOR BENNY

Blake Bennett became the first Rush forward this season to score 20 goals when he opened the scoring 1:35 into the first period yesterday.

WHAT DOES IT TAKE?

After two-thirds of the year last season, the Rush were 22-24-2 entering their last 24. Rapid City pushed hard for a playoff spot finishing the final third with an 11-10-3 record. The Rush are 14 wins away from equaling last year's 33 wins.

WATCHING THE HORIZON

The Rush head on the road to Greenville, S.C. for a Thursday tilt with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The road trip kicks off a six-straight game stretch where the Rush play exclusively South Division opponents as the Savannah Ghost Pirates head west to face the Rush for three to open March. Rapid City is 2-3-1 all-time against Greenville and has not faced Savannah in team history.

MADE HARDIE

James Hardie scored his 10th goal of the season last night, and looks to continue his offensive output. Hardie's mother, Sonia, fought and beat breast cancer while James was in juniors with the Mississauga Steelheads. You can read their feature story on rapidcityrush.com ahead of Rush Fights Cancer.

