Steelheads Complete Week Sweep in Rapid City Extending Point Streak to Season Long Eight Games
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (33-13-2-1, 67pts) defeated the Rapid City Rush (19-28-2-0, 40pts) Saturday night by a final score of 3-1 in front of 4,421 fans. The Steelheads extend their point-streak to a season long eight games (7-0-1) and are now (10-2-1) over their last 13 games since Jan. 19.
Jake Kielly turned aside all 12 shots he faced in the first period as the game was scoreless through 20 minutes of play. Idaho killed off the frame's only power-play as shots were 12-11 Rush.
Idaho got on the board twice early in the second period to capture a 2-0 lead. Lincoln Erne (3rd) blasted the puck into the net from the top of the blue line at 2:45 after a heavy fore-check from Colton Kehler with Jade Miller tallying an assist. Idaho received their first power-play of the game five seconds later and at 4:17 Will Merchant (4th) provided the power-play score making it 2-0. Behind the net A.J. White fed Merchant at the top of the crease where he worked his way to the far side and tucked the puck past the toe of Matt Radomsky. 24 seconds later Keanu Yamamoto (14th) cut the Rush deficit down to one attacking from the near side of the goal line and beating Kielly through the five hole. Mark Rassell (29th) gave Idaho back a two-goal advantage with 3:57 to play in the stanza as Ben Zloty feathered a back-hand saucer pass from the left circle to Rassell in the right circle where he smashed the puck home. Idaho led 3-1 after 40 minutes and outshot the Rush 15-14 in the frame.
Neither team would score in the final frame as Kielly stopped all 15 shots that came his way.
Jake Kielly made 40 saves 41 shots for the win while Matt Radomsky turned aside 26 of the 29 shots he faced in the loss.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Jake Kielly (40 saves)
2) Will Merchant (1-0-1, 3 shots)
3) Lincoln Erne (1-0-1, +1, 1 shot)
GAME NOTES
- Idaho went 1-for-2 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-4... Idaho has now scored a power-play goal in seven straight games.
- Idaho was outshot 41-29.
- Idaho is 66-26-2 all-time vs. Rapid City and 34-15-2 in Rapid City. Idaho improved to 10-1 against the Rush this season including 8-0 in Rapid City.
- Sam Sternschein (IR), Lynden McCallum (IR), Bryan Thomson (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), Wade Murphy (INJ) and Bailey Conger (DNP), did not dress for Idaho.
- Francesco Arcuri has points in six straight games after recording an assist.
- A.J. White has a point in four straight games after registering an assist.
- Matt Register tallied two assists and is second amongst ECHL defenders with 42 points tied for third amongst all league skaters with 36 assists.
- Mark Rassell is tied for the league lead with 29 goals. He has seven goals over his last seven games.
- Parker Aucoin has an assist in two straight games for Idaho after making his pro debut Friday night.
- Jade Miller has an assist in back-to-back games.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
