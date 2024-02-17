Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL's Calgary Wranglers
February 17, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Patrick Kudla has signed a PTO with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Kudla, 27, heads to the AHL for the second time this season after singing a PTO with the Syracuse Crunch on Jan. 8 where he played four games before being released on Jan. 25. In 43 games for the Steelheads this year his 41 points are tied for third amongst ECHL defensemen while his 34 assists are fourth.
In two seasons with Idaho, he has appeared in 102 games accumulating 91 points (15G, 76A). The Guelph, ON native has played eight games in the AHL over the last two seasons splitting time Colorado, Tucson, Syracuse, and now Calgary.
The 6-foot-3, 188lb defender was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft in the sixth round, #158 overall.
Idaho looks to complete a three-game sweep in Rapid City tonight taking on the Rush at 7:05 p.m. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".
