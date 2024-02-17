Fuel Sweep Heartlanders on the Road

CORALVILLE - The third and final game of this road trip commenced on Star Wars Night for the Fuel and the Heartlanders. It was a tight battle until the end when the Fuel pulled away with a 5-2 victory, sweeping Iowa.

1ST PERIOD

The game opened with Iowa coming out energized, putting shots on goal right from puck drop. It was not until 17:59 on their second power play of the game when Pavel Novak found the loose puck off an initial Zach Driscoll save, netting his eighth of the season.

It only took 32 seconds for the Fuel to respond when Brett Bulmer scored off an assist from fellow veteran Anthony Petruzzelli, tying the game up at one.

Iowa outshot the Fuel 12-10 in the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Bulmer's scoring didn't stop in the first period. He gave Indy their first lead of the game at 5:14 of the second period, assisted by Victor Hadfield and Andrew Bellant.

The lead did not last long as two minutes later, Heartlanders Captain Kevin McKernan rifled his first goal of the season past Driscoll on a slapshot from the right side.

A goal review came on a Seamus Malone tip with about three minutes remaining in the period. It was ultimately ruled a no-goal after a review showed the puck hitting off the post and not crossing the goal line.

The Fuel outshot Iowa 11-9, evening the game total through two periods at 21 shots a piece.

3RD PERIOD

It was a quiet period until the final five minutes when the Fuel took the lead and never looked back. Kyle Maksimovich found the rebound goal at 15:04, giving him his 17th of the season.

Less than a minute later, Cam Hillis took advantage of the Iowa turnover and netted his 17th of the season. To put the cherry on top of the victory, Ross MacDougall scored a full-ice empty net goal to finalize the victory with a 5-2 win, notching a sweep of the Heartlanders.

The Fuel outshot the Heartlanders in the period 11-3 and 32-24 in the entire game.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on February 23, 2024 against the Wichita Thunder for Hockey is for Everyone Night.

