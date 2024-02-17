Swamp Rabbits End Skid at Four, Double up Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits celebrate win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Brett Kemp's 100th point in Greenville and Austin Saint's and Cole Donhauser's first professional goals came back-to-back-to-back in a scoring run that ultimately allowed the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to overtake the Atlanta Gladiators by a 4-2 score on Saturday night. The win, coming on "Star Wars Night" at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, ended a four-game losing streak for the Swamp Rabbits.

Atlanta jumped on the board first, but was answered in spades by Greenville in the first 20 minutes. Micah Miller gave the Gladiators a 1-0 lead when he came from the right wing side and fired a laser that beat Swamp Rabbits net-minder Luke Richardson under the bar, held up after review at 8:57 (Reece Vitelli and Jack Matier assisted). Moments later, Brett Kemp tied the game for the Swamp Rabbits on the team's first power play of the game. With 7:18 left in the first, Kemp completed a left side passing sequence from inside the blue line with a shot that beat Atlanta goalie Gustavs Grigals up top, squaring the game at 1-1 (Max Martin and Brannon McManus assisted). With the goal, Kemp earned his 100th point as a Greenville Swamp Rabbit (47g-53ast). Not to be outdone on the milestone front, Austin Saint, making his professional debut, gave the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead with his first professional goal, threading a shot from inside the attacking blue line in transition with 5:04 left in the opening frame (Cole Donhauser and Joe Leahy assistsed). Continuing the scoring run, Donhauser, after assisting Saint's first pro goal, scored his own, rifling a high slot shot that deflected off a defender and past Grigals to push Greenville ahead 3-1 with 96 seconds left in the first (Lordanthony Grissom and Joe Leahy assisted).

Both teams failed to score in the second, but Atlanta cut the deficit in the final 10 minutes of the game. With 6:20 left in the game, Ryan Cranford, from just inside the blue line on the right wing wall, slipped a shot through a sea of bodies and past Richardson, bringing the Gladiators within striking distance at 3-2 (Jack Matier and Griffin Luce assisted). Atlanta had two third period power plays and pulled Grigals for the extra skater late, but Josh McKechney found the empty net to seal a 4-2 Swamp Rabbits win in the final seconds.

Luke Richardson, making his first start since January 27th, stopped 28 of 30 shots in the win (6-1-1-0).

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their "three-in-three" tomorrow afternoon, February 18th, from Gas South Arena for a 3:00 p.m. EST matinee showdown against Atlanta.

