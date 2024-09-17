Toyota Stadium to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Frisco, Texas - The Frisco City Council tonight approved a $182 million public-private partnership with FC Dallas to renovate Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The renovation, which will begin in 2025, will enhance the guest experience by integrating innovative designs, cutting-edge audio/visual technology and a variety of fan-first amenities at Major League Soccer's third-oldest soccer-specific venue which has also been home to Frisco ISD athletic events since 2005.

"When Toyota Stadium opened in 2005, it was a state-of-the-art facility that was ahead of its time, and the stadium's success has helped pave the way for dozens of other soccer-specific stadiums across the country," FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Today, we are delighted to announce these renovations which will modernize the stadium and elevate the fan experience, once again establishing Toyota Stadium as one of the premier facilities in Major League Soccer."

The upgrades will include a robust roof structure to provide shade for the majority of fans in the seating bowl, as well as expanded seating capacity, improved ingress and egress along with new concession stands and restroom locations.

"Tonight's Frisco City Council vote is an important step in providing this community with a modern, world-class sports venue," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "I am grateful for the leadership of Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney, the Frisco Independent School District, Frisco City Council, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation and Frisco city leaders for their vision and partnership as we worked through the process to reach this agreement. The new Toyota Stadium will set the standard for modern hospitality and will continue to be a cornerstone of the Frisco community. All of us at FC Dallas are excited for our fans, partners and players to experience this state-of-the-art facility."

Renovation highlights include three new clubs, renovated north, east and west entrances and an architecturally distinctive roof structure that will help provide shade for guests throughout the venue. The construction will be carried out in phases, with work on the east side of the stadium slated to begin after the FCS Championship game on Monday, January 6, 2025. The west side of the stadium will remain operational during the 2025 MLS season, and FC Dallas plans to continue hosting MLS matches at Toyota Stadium throughout the renovation process.

"We are grateful to Clark and Dan Hunt for being part of an already successful public-private partnership that will span the next 30 years," said Mayor Jeff Cheney. "This stadium was built more than 20 years ago on an empty field which, at the time, seemed to be in the middle of nowhere. Today, Toyota Stadium is synonymous with championships, marquee events and youth development leagues not to mention being home to Major League Soccer's FC Dallas. We embrace Toyota Stadium as an important part of our history, culture and economic success."

FC Dallas has partnered with HKS Architects and Manhattan Construction Group on this project.

Planned Renovation Highlights

This next chapter of Toyota Stadium will offer innovative and exciting amenities that create a sense of community for fans of all sports. Guests will enjoy a state-of-the-art sound system and video boards, modernized club spaces, improved concession and restroom facilities along with expanded retail outlets, all influenced by the stadium's thoughtful design elements that put a uniquely Texas spin on the soccer and sports experience.

Other concepts include:

Expanded Seating Capacity: Club seating capacity will increase by 175%, suite capacity by 58% and overall stadium seating by more than 10%.

Iconic Roof Structure: A visually distinctive roof structure will shade the majority of seats in the Toyota Stadium bowl.

Advanced Audio-Visual Technology: New scoreboards, video signage and a cutting-edge sound system will enrich the gameday experience.

New Suite Levels: Two new suite levels will offer varied seating configurations for an elevated viewing and entertainment experience.

Dedicated Club Entrances: Enhanced east and west club entrances will ensure efficient ingress and egress for suite and club seat holders.

Modern Club Spaces: Refined club spaces on both the east and west sides will provide premium food, beverage and entertainment options.

Increased Concessions: A planned 59% increase in concession points-of-sale will expand the game day menu and ensure quicker service for all attendees.

Upgraded Media Facilities: New press box, media and broadcast suites will deliver cutting-edge technological upgrades.

Improved Accessibility: Enhanced mobility throughout the stadium will better accommodate guests with physical differences.

More Restrooms: A projected 26% increase in restroom facilities will improve convenience for all visitors.

Stadium Field Enhancements: Upgraded field drainage system for more efficient water clearance.

Largest Video Board in MLS in a Soccer-Specific Venue: The proposed video board will measure 6,000 square feet which would make it the largest video board for a soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer.

Planned Renovation Timeline

Q1 2025: Construction begins on east side of stadium.

Summer 2026: The east side reopens while construction begins on west side of stadium.

Q1 2028: The entire stadium reopens.

To stay informed about the project and the latest news regarding the renovation, please visit NewToyotaStadium.com.

Season Ticket Memberships

The Season Member renewal process begins tonight. 2024 Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Member Services representative with information on renewing for the 2025 season. Fans interested in joining the waitlist for new 2025 Season Ticket Memberships may contact our sales team at Memberships@FCDallas.com.

