Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park after picking up three points in Atlanta for a midweek matchup against the Chicago Fire.

Key Storylines

1. Three points in ATL - The Boys in Gold picked up three points over rivals Atlanta United on their home turf in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Goals from Alex Muyl and Hany Mukhtar earned the Boys in Gold their first win in MLS since June 22.

2. Hany Haunts Chicago - The Fire won't be looking forward to facing off against Hany Mukhtar, and for good reason. The last two times the Fire have visited Nashville, Hany has scored a hat trick against them.

3. Double Matchweek - The Boys will have to rest and recover immediately following Wednesday night's match as FC Cincinnati visits GEODIS Park on Saturday. Tickets for Saturday's matchup are available now.

Hispanic Heritage Night - NSH vs CHI

Wednesday, Sep. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park

Nashville SC faces Chicago Fire FC

Kick off September as we aim to honor and uplift the Hispanic and Latino communities in Middle Tennessee and promote cultural diversity throughout Music City.

Opposition Player to Watch

Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers is far and away Chicago's most potent player on the attack with 10 goals and two assists this season. He's a poacher in the penalty area, so Nashville will look to shut off service from other players.

Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire

2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 32

Wednesday, Sept 18 | 7:30 p.m. CT

GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN

Broadcast Details

Apple TV | MLS Season Pass

Radio | 104.5 The Zone

