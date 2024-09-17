Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park after picking up three points in Atlanta for a midweek matchup against the Chicago Fire.
Key Storylines
1. Three points in ATL - The Boys in Gold picked up three points over rivals Atlanta United on their home turf in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Goals from Alex Muyl and Hany Mukhtar earned the Boys in Gold their first win in MLS since June 22.
2. Hany Haunts Chicago - The Fire won't be looking forward to facing off against Hany Mukhtar, and for good reason. The last two times the Fire have visited Nashville, Hany has scored a hat trick against them.
3. Double Matchweek - The Boys will have to rest and recover immediately following Wednesday night's match as FC Cincinnati visits GEODIS Park on Saturday. Tickets for Saturday's matchup are available now.
Hispanic Heritage Night - NSH vs CHI
Wednesday, Sep. 18 at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park
Nashville SC faces Chicago Fire FC
Kick off September as we aim to honor and uplift the Hispanic and Latino communities in Middle Tennessee and promote cultural diversity throughout Music City.
Opposition Player to Watch
Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers is far and away Chicago's most potent player on the attack with 10 goals and two assists this season. He's a poacher in the penalty area, so Nashville will look to shut off service from other players.
Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire
2024 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 32
Wednesday, Sept 18 | 7:30 p.m. CT
GEODIS Park | Nashville, TN
Broadcast Details
Apple TV | MLS Season Pass
Radio | 104.5 The Zone
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract - Toronto FC
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August
- Nashville Soccer Club Defeats Atlanta United FC 2-0 in Head Coach B.J. Callaghan's First Win