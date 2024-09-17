Revolution Host CF Montreal on Wednesday Night

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (8-16-3; 27 pts.) begin the two-game week with a Wednesday night contest at home against CF Montreal (7-12-9; 30 pts.). The midweek match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English, Spanish, and French. Listen to the Revolution's local radio calls on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

With seven games left to play in the regular season, New England enters Matchday 33 sitting six points back of the playoff line in the Eastern Conference. The Revolution still carry one game on hand over their rival teams in the East, as New England pushes for its fifth postseason berth in the last six seasons. Wednesday's match is crucial for both teams, as a Revolution win would put them even with Montreal on points in the battle for a playoff spot.

Wednesday's visitors snapped a four-match unbeaten streak with a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC this past weekend behind a goal-and-assist performance from midfielder Caden Clark. Under first-year Head Coach Laurent Courtois, who coached Columbus Crew 2 when Revolution Head Coach Caleb Porter was in charge in Columbus, Montreal has recorded just two wins in 14 away matches this season, tallying a 2-8-4 record on the road. Meanwhile, the Revs have not lost in their last five games at home, including Leagues Cup.

The Revolution carry a 16-13-3 advantage in the all-time series against CF Montreal, including an 8-5-1 record at home. New England has dominated the series over the last five seasons, collecting seven wins in the last 11 meetings dating back to 2020. The Revolution have recorded two shutout victories over the last three meetings, outscoring CF Montreal by a 9-1 margin during that span, including a 5-0 rout on August 24 in their first meeting this season.

Midfielder Carles Gil distributed two assists in that earlier meeting with CF Montreal, while forward Bobby Wood recorded a brace. Gil remains within two helpers of tying the club's MLS assists record, held by Steve Ralston (73). The Spanish playmaker has reached the scoresheet in six of his last eight games played, with two goals and seven assists. Forwards Giacomo Vrioni and Luca Langoni and defender Nick Lima also scored in the 5-0 victory.

Langoni continues to make a swift impact with his new club. The 22-year-old winger, who spent his entire career at Boca Juniors before the midseason transfer to New England, has totaled two goals and one assist through his first four games, two of them starts.

Last Saturday's match at Orlando City SC featured the MLS and Revolution debuts of midfielder Alhassan Yusuf, who logged his first minutes with the club a second-half substitute. Yusuf, also acquired in August during the secondary transfer window, posted an 18-minute performance off the bench. The 24-year-old Nigeria international is set to make his Gillette Stadium debut in front of the home fans on Wednesday night.

2024 Major League Soccer Regular Season Revolution Match: #28

MLS Matchday #33

New England Revolution vs. CF Montreal

Wednesday, September 18, 2024

7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024

