Injury Report: Two out vs. Philadelphia
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.
Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Birk Risa is out with a leg issue.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Birk Risa - OUT - Leg
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- Injury Report: Two out vs. Philadelphia - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Hosts Colorado on Wednesday - Sporting Kansas City
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami CF - Atlanta United FC
- 'I Can Do Hard Things': Colorado Honors Kid Captain Caleb Ridgeway During Kick Childhood Cancer Month - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF to Visit Atlanta United on Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Midweek Fixture at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview - Minnesota United FC
- LAFC Welcomes Guayakí Yerba Mate to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Revolution Host CF Montreal on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Look for Fourth-Straight Victory in Road Battle against Sporting Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship Final Tickets to Support BC Soccer - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Match Preview: Orlando City vs Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Host Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Close Three-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal to Face New England Revolution in Massachusetts - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sporting KC Adds New Benefits to Sporting U Pass Season Ticket Membership for College Students - Sporting Kansas City
- Nashville SC Returns to GEODIS Park to Host Chicago Fire - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Head North for Visit with Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United FC - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville Soccer Club Announces Winners for 2024 Club Awards - Nashville SC
- Toronto FC Sign Forward Charlie Sharp to MLS Contract - Toronto FC
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.