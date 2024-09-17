Injury Report: Two out vs. Philadelphia

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on Philadelphia Union on Wednesday, September 18 at 7:30pm.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without two players for the game.

Malachi Jones is still recovering from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg, while Birk Risa is out with a leg issue.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Birk Risa - OUT - Leg

