Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the top 25 selling jerseys, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 and striker Luis Suárez ranking No. 2 on the list. Notably, Inter Miami is one of two teams with four players on the list: Messi in first, Suárez in second, Sergio Busquets in 11th and Jordi Alba in 15th.

Inter Miami has enjoyed a historic 2024 regular season, with the team securing an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot and becoming the third-fastest team in MLS history to clinch a postseason berth, and currently leading the Supporters' Shield standings. The four stars featured on the top 25 selling jersey list have played crucial roles throughout the campaign: Messi has produced 14 goals and 14 assists, Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and has also dished out six assists, Busquets has been a mainstay in the team playing in 26 out of 28 regular season fixtures thus far while pulling the string in midfield, and Alba has owned the left flank and has contributed four goals and 11 assists.

The full list of MLS best-selling jerseys is available below. These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.

LIST OF MLS' TOP-SELLING PLAYER JERSEYS:

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF

Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF

Denis Bouanga - LAFC

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati

Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew

Olivier Giroud - LAFC

Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy

Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC

Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC

Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC

Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF

Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC

Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC

João Klauss - St. Louis CITY SC

Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF

Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew

Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls

Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC

Christian Benteke - D.C. United

Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC

João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC

John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls

Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union

Raúl Rudíaz - Seattle Sounders FC

Diego Chará - Portland Timbers

