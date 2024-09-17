Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Major League Soccer (MLS) unveiled today the top 25 selling jerseys, with Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi ranking No. 1 and striker Luis Suárez ranking No. 2 on the list. Notably, Inter Miami is one of two teams with four players on the list: Messi in first, Suárez in second, Sergio Busquets in 11th and Jordi Alba in 15th.
Get your Messi, Suárez, Alba and Busquets jerseys HERE!
Inter Miami has enjoyed a historic 2024 regular season, with the team securing an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot and becoming the third-fastest team in MLS history to clinch a postseason berth, and currently leading the Supporters' Shield standings. The four stars featured on the top 25 selling jersey list have played crucial roles throughout the campaign: Messi has produced 14 goals and 14 assists, Suárez leads the team in goals with 17 and has also dished out six assists, Busquets has been a mainstay in the team playing in 26 out of 28 regular season fixtures thus far while pulling the string in midfield, and Alba has owned the left flank and has contributed four goals and 11 assists.
The full list of MLS best-selling jerseys is available below. These rankings are based on overall retail sales of adidas MLS jerseys on MLSstore.com from January 1 through August 31, 2024.
LIST OF MLS' TOP-SELLING PLAYER JERSEYS:
Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
Luis Suárez - Inter Miami CF
Denis Bouanga - LAFC
Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati
Cucho Hernández - Columbus Crew
Olivier Giroud - LAFC
Riqui Puig - LA Galaxy
Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC
Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders FC
Sergio Busquets - Inter Miami CF
Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Eduard Löwen - St. Louis CITY SC
João Klauss - St. Louis CITY SC
Jordi Alba - Inter Miami CF
Darlington Nagbe - Columbus Crew
Emil Forsberg - New York Red Bulls
Sebastián Driussi - Austin FC
Christian Benteke - D.C. United
Brian Gutiérrez - Chicago Fire FC
João Paulo - Seattle Sounders FC
John Tolkin - New York Red Bulls
Dániel Gazdag - Philadelphia Union
Raúl Rudíaz - Seattle Sounders FC
Diego Chará - Portland Timbers
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 17, 2024
- MLS Unveils List of the 25 Most Popular Jerseys - D.C. United
- Toronto FC Sign Nathaniel Edwards from Toronto FC II - Toronto FC
- Young Garys Build on Opening Week Success with Strong Results - FC Cincinnati
- Sounders FC Tied Atop MLS with Four Players Among Top 25 Best-Selling Adidas Jerseys in 2024 Regular Season - Seattle Sounders FC
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August - Nashville SC
- Brian Gutiérrez Included Among Top 25 Most Popular Major League Soccer Jerseys of 2024 - Chicago Fire FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Wednesday for First of Two Home Games this Week - Real Salt Lake
- Dean Smith Rallies Charlotte FC for Redemption against Orlando City - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign MLS Veteran Midfielder Júnior Moreno - Houston Dynamo FC
- Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group - New York City FC
- Passing with Intention: Ingredients of the Match - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Messi, Suárez Lead List of MLS' Top-Selling Jerseys
- Injury Update: David Martínez
- Lionel Messi Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 29
- Messi, Suárez and Alba Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Inter Miami CF Signs Academy Product Benjamin Cremaschi to Contract Extension