Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg are among the top 12 in MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024 (eighth and 12th, respectively). Shaffelburg, who moved up from the 13th spot on the June list, is the only player representing Canada while Mukhtar is one of two Germans in the top 25.

Mukhtar, who has made the top 25 in each of the last four seasons, is Nashville SC's first designated player and all-time leading scorer with 64 goals and 45 assists. The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner leads the Boys in Gold this season in MLS goal contributions and was named to the 2024 MLS All Star team earlier this summer for the third consecutive season.

Shaffelburg, who is appearing on the list for the second time, has eight goal contributions across all competitions this season for Nashville SC and was called up for international duty twice this summer by the Canadian Men's National Team. The Nova Scotia native appeared in six matches for Canada during 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, contributing a goal and an assist before scoring a goal against the United States in Canada's 2-1 victory during the September FIFA men's international fixture window.

A full breakdown of the 2024 25 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys is listed below:

Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Luis Suárez, Inter Miami CF

Denis Bouanga, LAFC

Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati

Juan 'Cucho' Hernández, Columbus Crew

Olivier Giroud, LAFC

Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC

Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC

Pedro de la Vega, Seattle Sounders FC

Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami CF

Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC

Eduard Löwen, St. Louis CITY SC

João Klauss, St. Louis CITY SC

Jordi Alba, Inter Miami CF

Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew

Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls

Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC

Christian Benteke, D.C. United

Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC

João Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC

John Tolkin, New York Red Bulls

Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union

Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders FC

Diego Chará, Portland Timbers

