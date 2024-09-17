Nashville Soccer Club's Hany Mukhtar, Jacob Shaffelburg in Top 12 for 2024 MLS Jersey Sales Through August
September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer announced today that Hany Mukhtar and Jacob Shaffelburg are among the top 12 in MLS jerseys sold on MLSstore.com from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, 2024 (eighth and 12th, respectively). Shaffelburg, who moved up from the 13th spot on the June list, is the only player representing Canada while Mukhtar is one of two Germans in the top 25.
Mukhtar, who has made the top 25 in each of the last four seasons, is Nashville SC's first designated player and all-time leading scorer with 64 goals and 45 assists. The 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot winner leads the Boys in Gold this season in MLS goal contributions and was named to the 2024 MLS All Star team earlier this summer for the third consecutive season.
Shaffelburg, who is appearing on the list for the second time, has eight goal contributions across all competitions this season for Nashville SC and was called up for international duty twice this summer by the Canadian Men's National Team. The Nova Scotia native appeared in six matches for Canada during 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América, contributing a goal and an assist before scoring a goal against the United States in Canada's 2-1 victory during the September FIFA men's international fixture window.
To purchase Mukhtar, Shaffelburg, or other Nashville SC player jerseys, fans can visit the Nashville SC page on MLSstore.com.
A full breakdown of the 2024 25 Top-Selling MLS Player Jerseys is listed below:
Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF
Luis Suárez, Inter Miami CF
Denis Bouanga, LAFC
Luciano Acosta, FC Cincinnati
Juan 'Cucho' Hernández, Columbus Crew
Olivier Giroud, LAFC
Riqui Puig, LA Galaxy
Hany Mukhtar, Nashville SC
Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders FC
Pedro de la Vega, Seattle Sounders FC
Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami CF
Jacob Shaffelburg, Nashville SC
Eduard Löwen, St. Louis CITY SC
João Klauss, St. Louis CITY SC
Jordi Alba, Inter Miami CF
Darlington Nagbe, Columbus Crew
Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls
Sebastián Driussi, Austin FC
Christian Benteke, D.C. United
Brian Gutiérrez, Chicago Fire FC
João Paulo, Seattle Sounders FC
John Tolkin, New York Red Bulls
Dániel Gazdag, Philadelphia Union
Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle Sounders FC
Diego Chará, Portland Timbers
