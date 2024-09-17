Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns home to Saint Paul and Allianz Field for a massive mid-week match against the 2023 Supporters' Shield winners, FC Cincinnati, on Wednesday night.

MNUFC this past weekend captured a crucial win and three points on the road against St. Louis CITY SC. The Loons scored three goals, with tallies from Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Kelvin Yeboah, along with an own goal scored by the CITY side. Helping their team to a second-straight road win, Hlongwane and Yeboah have now each scored three goals across the past two games, posing a unique offensive threat to opposing defenses.

The FC Cincinnati squad comes into Wednesday's match having battled hard against in-state rival, Columbus Crew. The derby between the Ohio sides resulted in a scoreless draw, but the single point earned gave FCC the edge, who now are ahead of the Crew by two points for second in the Eastern Conference table. Reigning MLS MVP Luciano "Lucho" Acosta continues to be a danger to oppositions, with 11 goals and 18 assists so far in 2024.

Minnesota's end of the regular season in sight, and with the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs approaching, getting points out of each game is vital for MNUFC in order to qualify for the postseason. Points against one of the top teams in MLS in FC Cincinnati would bring strong momentum into a weekend match against Sporting Kansas City.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

Zarek Valentin - Lower Leg (Out)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. FC CINCINNATI

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

09.18.2024 | MLS Regular Season | Match 29

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2024 MLS Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 11-11-6 (39 pts. | 5-5-4 at home)

CIN: 16-8-4 (52 pts. | 9-3-1 on the road)

