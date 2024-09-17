Marcelo Claure Joins New York City FC Ownership Group

September 17, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced the addition of Marcelo Claure to New York City FC's ownership group with an investment equivalent to approximately 10% of the company's post-investment value. Claure has been appointed Co-Vice Chairman of New York City FC.

The transaction sees Marcelo Claure take approximately 10% holding in City Football Group US Holdco LLC, which has combined ownership over New York City FC and the Club's future stadium in Willets Point, Queens. The new stadium is set to open in 2027.

Claure' joins New York City FC founding shareholders, City Football Group and Yankee Global Enterprises. Under the new ownership structure New York City FC's parent Company will be 80% majority owned by City Football Group, with Yankee Global Enterprises and Marcelo Claure each holding approximately 10% of the company.

"We have had the pleasure of working with Marcelo closely across various City Football Group projects, and this investment continues to strengthen his commitment to the Group," said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of City Football Group and New York City FC. "Marcelo has an incredible passion for soccer, for MLS, and for the growth of the sport in the United States. He shares our vision for the development of the game, and this partnership will be invaluable as we embark on this exciting new chapter for New York City FC, building toward playing in our own stadium in 2027."

Marcelo Claure commented: "I am thrilled to join New York City FC at such an exciting time for soccer in the U.S. With the Club World Cup in 2025 and the World Cup in 2026 on the horizon, I believe MLS has unmatched potential. Partnering with City Football Group and the Yankees, two of the most respected sports organizations in the world, is an incredible opportunity.

"New York City is the greatest and most diverse city in the world. For many immigrant communities, soccer is their top sport, and their passion will only grow as we build a new stadium."

Commenting on the investment Ferran Soriano, City Football Group Chief Executive Officer said: ''Marcelo's investment and belief in New York City FC is a testament to the amazing Club we've been building over the past decade along with our partners, the New York Yankees. I would like to officially welcome Marcelo to the Club, and I could not be more excited for what we can achieve together in the future for our loyal fans."

Marcelo Claure is a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor, known for his transformative impact across industries. He is the Founder and CEO of Claure Group, a multi-billion-dollar global investment firm deploying proprietary capital across AI and technology, climate and energy transition, and lifestyle and entertainment.

Today's announcement builds on his strong relationship with City Football Group. In 2020, Claure became an investor of Girona FC, a sister club of New York City FC within the CFG network. In 2021, Club Bolívar, the largest Bolivian soccer club where Claure is the President, became a CFG Partner Club. Note: from 1 July 2024 - 30 June 2025, CFG's shareholdings in Girona FC have been put into an independent blind trust to ensure compliance with UEFA rules and regulations.

Claure also co-founded Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF and is the owner of Team Brazil, which competes in the E1 series, the first and only electric race boat championship.

"Marcelo has a phenomenal track record across business and sports, and it is a privilege to welcome him to our ownership group,'' said Marty Edelman, New York City FC Co-Vice Chairman. "With a permanent home for our Club on the horizon, Marcelo will bring unmatched experience, leadership, and energy to New York City FC at one of the most important and exciting times in the Club's history.

"We are fortunate to work alongside many fantastic partners and advocates in New York City, and we are confident that Marcelo's addition to our team will provide the Club with an even greater platform for success and growth. It is an unprecedented time for soccer in New York City with the World Cup Final being played here in 2026. The soccer landscape in the region is growing rapidly, and we will continue to play an important part in that growth."

"I would like to welcome Marcelo Claure to the New York City FC ownership group and look forward to working closely with him over the coming years as he adds his profound expertise to the Club's preexisting leadership structure," said New York Yankees President Randy Levine. "In just 10 years, New York City FC has reached the pinnacle of Major League Soccer and developed a deep-rooted footprint in the metropolitan area. The Yankees are eager to continue taking an active part in the Club's future and remain completely committed to its upward trajectory as it builds its new stadium in Willets Point and adds Marcelo to the ownership group, both of which will only serve to accelerate its growth."

The announcement of Marcelo Claure's new ownership and investment comes at an exciting time for New York City FC and the sport of soccer in New York and the United States. Earlier this year, the New York City Council voted overwhelmingly to approve the next phase of the Willets Point Redevelopment project, including New York City FC's stadium. The new stadium will be 100% privately financed, seat approximately 25,000 people, and be the first fully electric sports stadium in New York City and all Major League Soccer. The stadium is scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 MLS regular season, soon after the region plays host to the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup™ final.

"Marcelo Claure is a visionary with a deep passion for soccer, and his addition to the ownership group at New York City FC will help the club continue to grow and strengthen its impact both on and off the field," said Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber. "With the city's first soccer stadium set to open following the 2026 World Cup, we are pleased to welcome Marcelo back to the MLS Board of Governors as an investor in New York City FC during this exciting time for the club."

